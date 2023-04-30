Home » Supermarkets open May 1st, here’s what they are. Closed a large chain
Supermarkets open May 1st, here's what they are. Closed a large chain

Supermarkets open May 1st, here's what they are. Closed a large chain

Supermarkets open on May 1 in Lombardy. Esselunga closes

Tomorrow, Monday 1 May, numerous supermarkets will remain closed for Workers Day. But not all. Here is the list of supermarkets that will remain open.

Aldi

Aldi points of sale will also remain open on 1 May, with Sunday hours, which change according to the locations. The advice is to consult the website of the supermarket chain.

Bennet

Bennet stores observe a special opening on May 1st, as they already did on April 25th.

Carrefour

Carrefour for 1 May has not given an unambiguous indication of convenience stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets. Customers will have to search on the group’s website for the required sales point and check the opening hours which may be subject to change.

Coop and Ipercoop

All Coop and Ipercoop stores will be closed on 1 May.

Conad

Conad has not given an indication that applies to everyone: many outlets will remain open but with special hours. Depending on the store of interest, you can consult the site to make sure it is open.

long S

Esselunga will be closed on May 1st.

Eurospin

For Eurospin supermarkets there are no official communications regarding May 1st. If necessary, it is advisable to call the point of sale.

Il Gigante

Il Gigante supermarkets will remain open on 1 May. Some with normal hours others with special hours.

Hyper

Iper supermarkets will remain open on May 1st. Some with normal hours others with special hours.

Iperal

Iperal supermarkets will remain open on May 1st.

Lidl

Most Lidl outlets will also be open on May 1st. From the Lidl app it is possible to consult the timetables of the individual points of sale.

MD

MD Supermarkets will be open on May 1, but opening hours will vary depending on the store. It is advisable to check the information on the chain’s website.

Pam/ Panorama

Most Pam / Panorama supermarkets open on May 1st.

Penny Market

Not a unique choice for Penny Market: some supermarket points will be open for the whole day of May 1st, some will be open for half a day, while others will be closed.

