Superstar Legend Announces the Restart of the Prospectus, Shareholders’ Lock-up Period, Adjustment of Share Price and Yield Market_Business Channel_证券星

(Original Title: Superstar Legend Announces the Restart of the IPO Stock Market, New Shareholder Lock-up Period Adjusts the Share Price Concession Market)

Juxing Legend Group Co., Ltd. (6683.HK) issued an announcement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, saying that considering the current market environment and various factors, it will issue a supplementary prospectus to restart the IPO, and the company will refund all the share money to all applicants without interest. people. According to another source, the IPO will increase the stock lock-up period for management and shareholders and adjust the IPO price according to market conditions to benefit the secondary market. This move fully demonstrates the confidence of the management and shareholders of Yestar in the long-term development of the company.

In order to ensure the rights and interests of investors, Yestar promises to fully refund the fees paid by all investors who apply for subscription of Hong Kong offering shares (including 1.0% brokerage commission, 0.0027% CSRC transaction levy, 0.00015% CFO transaction levy and 0.00565% % Stock Exchange transaction fee), the refund will be returned to the bank account designated by the investor or the designated bank account of his broker or custodian on June 12, 2023.

Yestar emphasized that the decision to delay the global launch will not affect its current business. The company is still committed to expanding the IP portfolio of co-stars, expanding the market share of new retail products, and continuing to create long-term value for shareholders. Previously, Ma Xinting, chairman of the board of directors, also stated that Superstar Legend adheres to the belief of “long-term value” and “thick accumulation”, that is, the company will create sustainable growth returns for investors through continuous efforts and continuous accumulation, and establish a long-term influence in the industry force.

It is reported that Superstar Legend has introduced two cornerstone investors, including mobile game stocks NetDragon (777.HK) and “Blink Field”, with investment amounts of approximately HK$23.4 million and HK$117 million respectively. According to the disclosure in the prospectus, the cornerstone investors of Superstar Legend have agreed to abide by the 12-month lock-up period from the date of listing.

Star Legend is mainly engaged in the creation and operation of IP and new retail business. The company’s fundamentals have shown steady growth in the past four years. From 2019 to 2022, the company will achieve operating income of 86 million yuan, 457 million yuan, 365 million yuan, and 344 million yuan, respectively, with a compound annual growth rate of approximately 58.4%; the adjusted net profit will be 22.719 million yuan and 80.364 million yuan, respectively. RMB 69.933 million and RMB 77.173 million.

Source of this article: Financial Report Network