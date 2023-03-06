Home Business Supervised savings – a must for everyone or just for the stupid?
Supervised savings – a must for everyone or just for the stupid?

Episode 251

The Frank Karl Matthäus Schmidt, also known as Karl the Disruptor, takes the place of Deffner. Zschäpitz argues with him about whether private investors should take matters into their own hands or seek professional help. You will also learn the incredible story of the first German online broker and hear about the most promising job.

Other topics:

Confusion with digital investment helpers – what you have to consider when choosing a robo-advisor

The 80:20 depot – how you can reconcile investment and FOMO with each other in a profitable way

Consors, Trade Republic, Scalable & Co – which broker is the best today?

Stock pension vs pay-as-you-go – how high the state pension could be with stocks

Private old-age provision – This is how the reform of Riester & Co. could really work

Corporations vs. Mittelstand – how BASF or Mercedes damage the image of capitalism

2 million heat pumps per year – which job offers the most potential

