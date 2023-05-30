Supervision, contract renewed. 140 euro increase for 100,000 employees

Listen to the audio version of the article

The 100,000 employees of private security and security services will receive an increase of 140 euros. Indeed, after 7 years of waiting, an agreement was reached on the hypothesis of an agreement for the renewal of the contract between Filcams, Fisascat and Uiltucs and the business associations of the sector: Anivip, Assiv, Univ, , Legacoop Produzione e Servizi, Agci Servizi and Confcooperative Work and Services. The agreement is for three years: it runs from 1 June 2023 and will remain in force until 31 May 2026.

The increase

For the economic part, an increase of 140 euros was defined for Level IV GPG and for Level D of Trust Services. The salary increase will be paid in 5 tranches: €50 with the salary for the month of June 2023, €25 with the salary for the month of June 2024, €25 with the salary for the month of December 2025 and €20 with the salary for the month of April 2026. A one-off payment of 400 euros will be recognized for the contractual holiday period.

The reform of frameworks

The agreement redefines the classification system. From 1 June 2023, in fact, the progression of the levels of the GPG will go from the current 24 months of permanence of the 6th and 5th level to 18 months, with a reduction of 12 months overall compared to the achievement of the IV level. The intervention is also on entry levels: from 1 June 2023 level F of the security services will be eliminated, Level E will be the new entry level for 18 months, after which workers will pass to level D, with a overall reduction of 6 months to achieve the level.

Finally, for the regulatory part, the contract intervenes by improving the scope of application, trade union activity, parental protection, bilaterality, probationary period, health and safety, permits and leave, supplementary pensions, supplementary health care and contract change. The text relating to the Second Level Bargaining will also be subject to shared drafting.