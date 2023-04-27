Supervisory Board Chairman Alexander Wynaendts irritated with personnel decisions

On top of that, de Sanctis speaks no German. Of course, managers from other countries should (and must) sit on the board of directors of a German company. Correctly speaking, German is not a requirement for such a post. The only problem is that Deutsche Bank does not operate its private customer business primarily in Italy or Spain, but mostly in Germany. Especially since the local private customer area also includes the conservative Postbank, whose business is similar to that of a savings bank. Since the question must be allowed, why superintendent Wynaendts could open no other manager than de Sanctis. Or wanted.

In addition, Wynaendts irritates with a second personnel change: He chooses Stefan Simon to be the board member responsible for US business. The post becomes vacant because the previous US board member, Christiana Riley, is moving to the top management body of the Spanish bank Santander. For Riley, this is a rise because Santander is larger than Deutsche Bank and she could soon even climb to the post of CEO there (and probably wants to climb it, as has been heard), but for the Frankfurt group it is a loss. And this weighs even more heavily with Stefan Simon as her successor. Because: Simon is not a banker. He is a lawyer and worked for a law firm for years before the Qatari major shareholder of Deutsche Bank sent him to the supervisory board in 2016. In 2020, Simon even joined the bank’s board of directors and has since been responsible for the legal department of the financial group, among other things. And Simon has mastered this job properly, say insiders.