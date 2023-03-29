Antigua is rushing to auction an “abandoned” superyacht linked to a Russian oligarch after it caused a $500,000 bill for fuel and food. VWPICS/Nano Calvo/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

The Antigua and Barbuda government has declared superyacht Alfa Nero abandoned. It will be sold if not removed, according to an official statement last Tuesday. Authorities intend to use the money to settle a $500,000 fuel bill owed to the Antigua Yacht Club Marina.

The Antigua and Barbuda government wants the $81 million Alfa Nero superyacht, attributed to Russian oligarch Andrei Guryev, to be removed from port.

In a Message from last Tuesday the government of the Caribbean state declared the ship "abandoned". She intends to sell it if it is not removed. The money will be used to pay off food and fuel debts.

Gaston Browne, the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, said Monday that his government had received bids in excess of $50 million for the 81.3-metre yacht, he said Daily Observer, a local media company. The ship has a gym, hair salon, infinity pool and other amenities.

The US Treasury Department has linked the Alfa Nero to oligarch Guryev, who the department says is a “close confidante” of President Vladimir Putin. Guryev – the founder of fertilizer company PhosAgro and with a net worth of $10.1 billion – has been sanctioned by the US, UK and EU for his ties to the Kremlin during the Ukraine war. Guryev did not immediately respond to a Business Insider request made through PhosAgro.

A legal representative for Guryev told Tuesday, “Bloomberg“that the ship does not belong to the tycoon. “As we have informed the Antiguan authorities, Mr. Guryev does not own or control the Alfa Nero and has only used the vessel on a commercial charter from time to time since 2014,” the representative said, according to Bloomberg.

No more money for crew food

However, with the luxury ship sporting a hefty bill, Antigua and Barbuda authorities plan to sell it if no one claims the ship by March 31. This is reported by “Bloomberg”, citing the port manager of Antigua.

Authorities intend to use the proceeds from the sale of the yacht to pay off $500,000 in debt. The Antigua Yacht Club Marina will receive this sum for fuel, reports the Daily Observer. The remainder is to be used for the development of Antigua and Barbuda.

in one Facebook post of March 16 Browne explained that the ship had also run out of money to feed the crew. It has been in the Caribbean for more than 18 months, he said.

Aside from the maintenance costs, the yacht also poses a risk to the port of Antigua, Browne told the Daily Observer last Monday.

“Anything could go wrong. Perhaps some of the doors could open and take on water, causing the yacht to sink,” Browne said. He added that the Alfa Nero could also be uninsured, which could cause problems in port. “We are talking billions of dollars in assets at this port. You can imagine what happens if this ship catches fire,” Browne said, according to the Daily Observer.

The port of Falmouth, where the Alfa Nero is based, is according to Boat International a center for luxury yachts.

