The wave that is carrying superyacht sales around the world does not stop. The confirmation that the good momentum in post-Covid boating, in particular on larger sizes, and in any case from 24 meters upwards, continues comes from Boat International’s Global Order Book 2023, which indicates 1,203 projects in place in the current year compared to 1,024 in 2021, with an increase of 17.5%. An increase that adds to the 24.7% recorded in the Global Order Book 2022, based on the projects outstanding in 2020, i.e. 821.

So we continue to sell. And Made in Italy continues to go strong.

At the top of the ranking is Azimut/Benetti, as anticipated, with 168 projects (there were 128 in 2021), which conquers the record for the 23rd consecutive year. Followed by the second largest producer in the world, Sanlorenzo, with 128 boats (117). In the ranking there is no Ferretti Group, at the behest of the same shipyard.

The gap with the other pursuers is remarkable. Ocean Alexander is third with 73 (47), Feadship does not declare the number of projects, but their overall length (1,672 metres); then Princess with 63 and Sunseeker with 53. Then Lurseen with 11 (9) and then the third Italian shipyard, The Italian Sea Group, with 21 projects (12). Damen is ninth with 15 boats (13), and again the made in Italy of Overmarine, tenth with 25 projects (24). Then Horizon with 29 projects, and twelfth is Palumbo, 18 boats (14). Baglietto follows in 13th place with 16 boats (14). Then, Vikinkg at 26 (22), Heesen at 11 (11), Sunreef at 22 (18), Oceanco at 5 (5), Bilgin at 8 and Cantiere delle Marche in nineteenth, with 13 boats against 15 in 2021.

Of course, size also counts, especially for turnover. The Lurseen and Oceanco projects, for example, have an average length of 112 metres, compared to a limited number of projects, 11 and 5 respectively, which once again confirms the Nordic shipyards’ leadership in gigayachts. But that doesn’t mean it’s forever.