Source title: Supplementing electrolyte water is a better choice in the post-epidemic era

In the post-epidemic era, as people’s health awareness continues to increase, the trend of “National Fitness” has hit. Liu Genghong, a sports fashionista who has become popular on the Internet before, is a good case. Statistics show that Liu Genghong’s 30-day live broadcast has accumulated more than 100 million viewers, breaking the record of Douyin live broadcast in 2022. As a result, Liu Genghong gained 26.86 million fans a week, becoming the most popular fitness coach nowadays. Liu Genghong made aerobics popular, and he made more people realize the importance of health. As more and more people hope to exercise healthily and effectively, electrolyte water, once only enjoyed by some professional athletes, has gradually become a daily necessity for everyone. According to TMIC’s crowd portraits, among the core consumers of electrolyte drinks, senior middle-class, cutting-edge white-collar workers and Generation Z consumers accounted for 59%. At the same time, electrolyte water has also captured the favor of many female consumers. On some social platforms, some netizens spontaneously recommended the role of electrolyte water, saying that “any girl who misses it will be sad.” In fact, electrolyte water is not a new category, but it has shown a rapid growth trend in recent years. Relevant experts believe that the role of electrolyte water can supplement the nutrients needed by the human body and maintain the electrolyte balance in the body. Prevent fluid disturbances caused by dehydration. The most commonly used scenario for electrolytes is sports and sweating, and these years it has been widely used in scenarios such as fever and sweating. This is because many patients will experience overall metabolic disorders during fever, which may be caused by excessive sweating and diarrhea. Water and electrolytes are lost, resulting in an electrolyte imbalance. Timely replenishment of electrolyte water will help maintain the stability of the patient’s internal environment and effectively prevent dehydration and other conditions. See also Ance Marche: "Go to the construction site block, ready to go on to the bitter end" In the domestic electrolyte water market, the market structure is also undergoing some changes. According to the top eight brands in the GMV (gross merchandise volume) of the Tmall electrolyte beverage list in the past year, the alien electrolyte water ranks first, and the old brand Pocari Sweat from Japan and Gatorade from the United States ranked second and third respectively. Among them, the reason why alien electrolyte water is so popular among users is that it is rich in potassium, calcium, sodium, magnesium, chloride ions, etc., which can help the body quickly replenish the required electrolytes. In addition, alien electrolyte water is also added with BCAA ingredients, which can promote anabolism, reduce muscle protein breakdown, prevent muscle cramps, relieve post-exercise fatigue, etc., and can help the body recover after exercise. It can be said that electrolyte water products represented by alien electrolyte water can replenish the electrolytes needed by the human body and maintain the electrolyte balance in the body. It is suitable for sports, fever and many other scenarios, which is the fundamental reason why it is becoming more and more popular.

