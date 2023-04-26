Supply Chain Law: Opportunity or Obstacle for Small Suppliers from the Global South? | Economy | DW

The new German supply chain law is actually intended to ensure more environmental protection and better social conditions for suppliers, but for some suppliers it is no reason to be happy. They fear that German companies will soon no longer be able to ask for their products.

Since January there has also been a law in Germany to review supply chains. It is intended to get German companies to control their supply chains and ensure that certain standards are observed when it comes to human rights and sustainability. Your suppliers will have to provide proof of this in the future.

The Federal Republic thus joins a group of countries such as France, Italy, Australia and Canada that have already passed such laws. The EU is also working on a draft supply chain law. The Legal Affairs Committee of the European Parliament will vote on its position on Tuesday.

Foreign suppliers fly out of the German supply chain

Professor Alexander Sandkamp from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW) sees the risk that stricter requirements will force small companies abroad out of German supply chains, since it is simply too expensive for German importers to check them. Some of the German companies could consolidate their supply chains, “or relocate production directly back to industrialized countries where it is easier to ensure that human rights are respected.”

A deforested area on a palm oil plantation in Malaysia

In France, where a due diligence law was passed in 2017, a study by the German Economic Institute (IW) that has not yet been published shows that imports from countries with low per capita income are already falling. A corresponding survey by the IW from February 2022 also showed that 18 percent of the German companies surveyed only want to purchase primary products from countries that pay sufficient attention to compliance with human rights and environmental protection standards. About twelve percent of the companies plan to withdraw, especially from developing and emerging countries. That doesn’t bode well for suppliers from poorer countries.

Small farmers in the Global South fear for their existence

“Ghanaian suppliers are concerned that they will be thrown out of the supply chain,” confirms Stefanie Simon from the German business delegation in Ghana. In addition, it is not easy for Ghanaian producers to obtain information about the German supply chain law, which is why so far only a few companies are aware of the new law.

The situation in Malaysia is similar. Napolean Anak Royal Ningkos is a supplier to the palm oil industry and is concerned about the upcoming European supply chain law. “It’s a big burden for us smallholders because we can’t meet the requirements without financial support.” According to the German-Malaysian Chamber of Industry and Commerce, palm oil production is one of the country’s risk sectors. Forced labor and pollution would pose the greatest dangers.

Napolean Ningkos speaks his views on the new Business Due Diligence Regulation in the European Parliament

In his capacity as President of the Sarawak Dayak Oil Palm Planters Association, Ningkos is hoping for more support from the EU, but also from his own government. There is a lack of workshops and educational programs for small farmers on topics such as sustainable management and agricultural diversification. He would like the EU to engage in more dialogue with local people.

Many chambers of commerce and associations are working on programs to support and educate about the German supply chain law. Stefanie Simon has also started a project with her team in Ghana: “Our goal is to prepare for the law – that’s how it works, that’s how I do risk management, how can I afford it as a company in Ghana?”

One idea to make the verification easier are standardized certificates, such as the German Institute for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (DIKMU) suggests. Small suppliers could use them to prove that they meet the “German standards”. According to the DIKMU, suppliers in particular with different clients would save a lot of bureaucracy and gain a “leap of trust”.

Poverty as the origin of the problems

“What we are hearing from our partners in the Global South is that it is beneficial for many companies that such a law is developed and implemented,” says Gert van der Bijl from the development organization Solidaridad. The decisive factor, however, is the practical implementation of the duty of care: “The aim should be to fundamentally change the purchasing behavior of large companies and not simply pass on requirements to suppliers.” So far, this has not worked on a voluntary basis, so supply chain laws are an important step towards obliging companies to produce more ethically.

From working with farmers, van der Bijl concludes that many sustainability problems are a result of poverty. “Farmers are getting very low prices for their products anyway. If you now encourage companies to impose additional burdens on suppliers, it probably won’t have a positive effect.”

A palm oil farmer in Indonesia transports palm oil seeds for further processing

It is therefore extremely important to anchor what he calls “considerate withdrawal” in the laws. What this means is that companies are encouraged and rewarded to invest in suppliers and support them to improve and raise their social and environmental goals over time.

The German law contains provisions intended to prevent a so-called “cut and run” of companies, i.e. a sudden cutting off of ties to suppliers. There are already amendments to the European draft that are intended to better counteract the withdrawal of companies.

As a first step, he recommends that local farmers prepare themselves to make their own production transparent: “Companies will want to know where the product comes from and how it is made, and that requires transparency from the suppliers.”

There are opportunities to position yourself

Nevertheless, Stefanie Simon is “cautiously optimistic” about the situation in Ghana and says: “What many companies in Europe underestimate is that most suppliers don’t even have to start from scratch.” Due to quality seal requirements, supply chain laws in other countries or corporate social responsibility, many of them already meet requirements that are also compatible with German law. There is potential here for local suppliers to position themselves accordingly.

Mostafiz Uddin founded the Bangladesh Circular Economy Summit, which focuses on circular economy and is the Managing Director of Denim Expert Ltd. He sees opportunities in supply chain laws as retailers may choose to only work with “the best.” “This in turn would reward suppliers who have invested heavily in social and environmental aspects of corporate governance. In theory, social and environmental standards could be raised across the board,” he writes in the Bangladeshi English-language newspaper Daily Star.

Mawuse Hotor also cultivates cover crops on her cocoa farm in Ghana

Some regions can particularly benefit from supply chain laws. Prof. Dr. Günther Maihold from the Science and Politics Foundation, who researches Latin America, sees a positive development in the investment figures: “The law is an opportunity for the countries in the northern part of the continent.” Due to their proximity to the USA, they are already forced to comply with stricter regulations and are now an attractive destination for companies migrating from Asia.