Supply Risks Drive Overseas Natural Gas Prices Soaring, Boosting Performance of Concept Stocks

“Overseas Natural Gas Futures Reach Five-Month Highs as Supply Risks Intensify; Domestic Production in China Remains Steady”

Overseas natural gas futures experienced a significant surge in prices, reaching a five-month high. Notable increases were observed in NYMEX natural gas futures, which rose by over 8% at one point. Similarly, European natural gas futures saw a substantial increase of up to 40% intraday, marking the largest gain since March 2022. As of press time, prices were still up more than 25%.

Experts at energy consultancy firm Ritterbusch & Associates attribute the rise in natural gas prices to extended forecasts of hot weather in the third week of the month. Additionally, unexpected hot weather across the United States has further driven up prices. Recent reports from American media highlight extreme weather conditions, including high temperatures and storms, affecting various parts of the country. Flash flood and high temperature warnings have been issued in multiple states in the Midwest and South.

The tightening supply of natural gas in overseas markets has also contributed to the price surge. Statistics Canada released a report revealing that the Canadian economy grew by a mere 0.3% in May due to a significant decline in oil and natural gas production caused by forest fires. Alberta, a major energy province in Canada, experienced a 3.6% drop in oil and natural gas extraction volume, the largest decline since April 2020. Furthermore, data from the State Statistics Office of the Russian Federation showed a year-on-year decrease of 14.9% in natural gas production during the first half of this year.

On the other hand, domestic natural gas production in China continues to grow steadily. The market price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in China stood at 3,924.6 yuan/ton as of July 31, representing a significant drop of 45.25% from its peak at the end of last year. The National Bureau of Statistics reported that both the production and imports of natural gas in China maintained steady growth in the first half of the year. The apparent consumption of natural gas nationwide increased by 6.7% compared to the same period last year, ensuring sufficient supply for people’s livelihood and industrial and commercial gas consumption. The highest single-day power generation gas consumption surpassed 250 million cubic meters, greatly supporting gas and electricity output.

The “China Natural Gas Development Report (2023)” released by the National Energy Administration highlights the stable development of China‘s natural gas market. In the first half of the year, national natural gas consumption increased by 5.6% year-on-year, while natural gas production saw a 5.4% growth. The report predicts that China‘s national natural gas consumption for the year will reach 385 to 390 billion cubic meters, representing a 5.5% to 7% year-on-year increase. The growth will mainly be driven by urban gas consumption and gas-fueled power generation.

The surge in natural gas prices since July has also impacted natural gas concept stocks. According to Securities Times·Databao, natural gas concept stocks have generally seen an average increase of 2.54%. Among the 26 listed companies with natural gas concepts, 12 have provided performance forecasts, with two companies showing a turnaround in their losses. This positive trend accounts for a ratio of good news of 53.85%.

Specifically, ZPEC Petroleum has announced plans to further develop its natural gas sales business, backed by approved and unproven natural gas reserves in key areas. Among the companies expected to increase their net profit attributable to their parents by more than 100%, COSCO Shipping Energy, Dawson, and Taishan Petroleum stand out as the top performers.

COSCO Shipping Energy anticipates an outstanding increase in net profit attributable to the parent company. The company predicts a net profit of 2.56 billion yuan for the first half of the year, marking a remarkable year-on-year increase of 1510.1%. The recent signing of shipbuilding and charter contracts for an LNG transportation project is expected to bolster COSCO Shipping Energy’s LNG fleet scale, market share, profitability, and cyclic resistance.

Overall, the supply risks surrounding natural gas have intensified, leading to a surge in overseas natural gas prices. Meanwhile, China‘s domestic production remains stable, ensuring sufficient supply for the country’s needs. This upward price trend has also positively affected natural gas concept stocks, with several companies expected to experience significant growth in profit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

