eggMarket review

On Tuesday, the downstream of the breeding sector fell collectively, opening high and moving low, and the contracts continued to be weak and strong. Due to the delivery time of the 01 contract, the funds are biased towards the corresponding pricing after the Spring Festival, so the futures price presents a large discount. As of the close, the main 01 contract closed at 4,260 yuan/500kg, down 0.54% from the previous trading day, and the 05 contract closed at 4,373 yuan/500kg, down 0.30% from the previous trading day.

This week, the spot price of eggs turned down, and the price of eggs continued to fall today. The average price of eggs in the main producing areas was 5.52 yuan/catties, which was unchanged from the previous trading day. The average price was 5.60 yuan/catties, down 0.02 yuan/catties from the previous trading day. The national average of eliminated chickens is 6.88 yuan/catties, down 0.15 yuan/catties from the previous month.

【Important Information】

1. Weekly Zhuochuang data shows that as of the week of November 04, the national egg production link inventory was 1.32 days, an increase of 0.09 days from the previous week, and a year-on-year increase of 0.23 days. Add 0.10 days.The average age of culled chickens is 532 days, which is the same as last week and 38 days later than last week;soybean mealandcornThe price fluctuated at a high level, and the drop in egg prices drove the profit of laying hens to decline. Last week, the national average breeding profit was 1.66 yuan/catties, down 0.07 yuan/catties from the previous week and up 0.30 yuan/catties year-on-year; last week, the sales volume in the representative sales area was 7,606 tons. The month-on-month decrease was 5.41%, and the year-on-year increase was 1.20%. As of the beginning of November, the number of laying hens in the country was about 1.185 billion, which was flat month-on-month and increased by 1.37% year-on-year. The production capacity increased year-on-year.

2. Market comment: Recently, the raw material end of the feed breeding sector fluctuated at a high level and wide, and the egg futures price was the weakest in the entire sector. In terms of egg fundamentals, as of the beginning of November, the absolute number of laying hens in production is still at a low level in the same period in history, and the peak of this year’s inventory may have appeared in July-August. Since then, due to the sharp increase in feed in April in the first half of the year, retail investors have been affected by replenishment. , the number of new laying hens that started in September fell month-on-month, and the new production at the end of the year is still expected to be small. At present, the proportion of old chickens is rising rapidly. After the egg price falls, farmers face passive elimination of old chickens, and the production capacity of the supply side may be reduced in November.

On the whole, the fundamentals of eggs may gradually turn into short-term weak supply and demand in the near future, and then it will enter the peak consumption season at the end of the year. However, under the pressure of policy, the upward pressure on the price trend of pork, poultry, vegetables and other fresh products will increase, and the overall consumption this year will be sluggish to a certain extent. It will also limit the height of the egg price rebound. In addition, there are downside risks in the laying hen industry cycle, making it more cautious for funds to push up egg prices. In terms of operation, the overall valuation of the current egg 01 period price is relatively low, and the high spot and breeding costs may limit the room for decline. The medium and long-term reference to the laying hen production cycle is rallied to lay out the 05 short.

【Trading straregy】

Unilaterally turned to wait and see, choose the opportunity to buy 01 and 05 regular sets.

【risk point】

Soybean meal and corn prices; the epidemic lockdown led to lower-than-expected consumption, and the delivery time of the 01 contract was during the Spring Festival holiday.

