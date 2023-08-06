Support for Training and Employment, for those who have lost their basic income, a new application to INPS and registration on the platform

MILANO – The transition from Basic income a Training and Employment Support it will be far from immediate. According to what emerges from the draft implementing decree, it will be necessary to apply to INPS either with the spid or through patronage. The applicant will then be notified of the obligation to register on the Siisl platform. Only after the checks will it be possible to sign the digital activation agreement and the application will be accepted. But the check will arrive after the applicant has gone to the employment center, has signed the service agreement and has activated a program of active policies.

Support for training and work is worth 350 euros per month for a maximum of 12 months but it is personal and can be requested by several members of the same family if they become active. It can also be requested by members of a family that has the inclusion allowance that do not fall within the equivalence scale for calculating the ADI.

From Citizenship Income to Support for Training and Employment: how the 350 euro subsidy should work for those who can be "activated"

The decree clarifies that the checks on Isee data are repeated periodically. Once the allowance has been paid, the beneficiary of job training support is required to notify the employment center of its activation status, also electronically, at the latest every ninety days. The benefit is forfeited if the beneficiary refuses a permanent job offer with a salary not lower than the minimum wages of the collective agreements and a working time of not less than 60% of the full schedule. If the proposal is for a fixed-term contract, the workplace must not be more than 80 kilometers from the beneficiary’s home.

The Siisl system can recommend to the beneficiary the job offers most similar to his profile (Cv). Regardless of the recommendations, the beneficiary can express interest in both job offers, training offers and PUC (projects useful to the community).

