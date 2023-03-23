Support one-click sending of Beidou satellite messages

DoNews news on March 23 (Ding Fan) Today, Huawei held the 2023 Huawei Spring Flagship New Product Launch Conference. In addition to releasing the Huawei P60 series and Huawei Mate X3 folding screen, Huawei also launched the world‘s first two-way Beidou satellite news. The popular smart watch – HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate extraordinary master. This watch is also known as the “Huawei Watch King” by the outside world. With its two-way satellite communication technology, ultra-strong amorphous zirconium alloy case, 100-meter deep dive mode and advanced health functions, it once again broke the ceiling of high-end smart watches.

The newly released HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate is the most powerful smart flagship watch of Huawei, breaking the boundaries of daily use of smart watches. It is a “reliable partner” for users who love adventure and adventure. Area exploration and one-click sending of Beidou satellite messages accompany every user to set off bravely and return home safely.

When you are exploring or traveling outdoors, you may encounter situations where the network has no signal or gets lost. Huawei WATCH Ultimate supports two-way Beidou satellite messages. In a signal-covered environment, Huawei WATCH Ultimate can independently send Beidou satellite messages to other mobile terminals. The recipient can receive Beidou satellite news through the Changlian APP or short message, and can reply to the Huawei WATCH Ultimate extraordinary master according to the preset message through the Changlian app or the URL link in the short message. For those who love adventure or special outdoor industries, having the Beidou satellite news function will provide an additional channel for life-saving.

It can be said that this technology has subverted the entire smart watch industry. Huawei is also ahead of other manufacturers in the application of Beidou satellite communication technology in the watch industry. Moreover, it is more difficult to implement Beidou satellite communication technology on watches than on mobile phones, because watches Due to factors such as the small size of the equipment and the limited precision of the watch space, Huawei has achieved technological breakthroughs. Through miniaturized radio frequency modules, built-in suspension antenna design, and innovative nano-molding integrated technology case, it realizes signal transmission in a small space. .

In short, whether you are in a deserted area or in danger when you go out to sea, or even if there is no ground network signal coverage for earthquake rescue, you don’t need to rely on communication base stations. Huawei WATCH Ultimate can send signals to other mobile terminals through independent signals. Beidou satellite information, realize your ambition to explore no man’s land.

For friends who love diving, when wearing high-end watches, they often need to take off the watch for fear of water, and some smart watches do not even have the experience of diving functions. Huawei WATCH Ultimate supports 100-meter diving-level waterproof, the deepest It supports 100-meter diving and multiple diving modes, which can bring diving enthusiasts a pleasant experience of exploring the underwater world.After diving, you can also view and share diving logs through Dive+, the world‘s largest diving community APP

Through Huawei’s innovative research app, used with Huawei WATCH Ultimate extraordinary master, you can experience heart health research, vascular health research, respiratory health research, sleep apnea research, and altitude health research, helping users screen and prevent various diseases. Health escort. Huawei WATCH Ultimate Master also joined the health research projects initiated by third-party institutions on breathing, heart, blood sugar, etc., specifically for chronic disease management and chronic disease risk screening. For example, he joined the 301 Hospital Heart Health Research and Sleep Apnea Research, the China Association for Medical Promotion Vascular Health Research, and the Shulan Medical Infection Doctor Group Liver Fat Health Research.

At the same time, Huawei also cooperates with Ping An Health to provide users with “exclusive guardian services”. Through the[Health Management]module of the Huawei Sports Health App, you can use private doctor services, top-three specialist consultations, and expert registration assistance services (medical treatment) Green Channel), Vigorous Life membership rights four protection services. Users who purchase Huawei WATCH Ultimate Extraordinary Master can enjoy a 1-year free exclusive guardian subscription service.

The new HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate expresses an extraordinary spirit of extreme exploration and breakthrough, and also represents Huawei’s ultimate pursuit of watchmaking technology, reshaping the new era of smart watches with forward-looking technological aesthetics products. This time, HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate is a brand new series of Huawei wearable products. Based on the powerful sports and health functions and smart experience of HUAWEI smart watches, coupled with technological innovation materials and cutting-edge watchmaking technology, it brings cutting-edge performance that can conquer the extreme. And excellent wearing experience, making it a milestone of smart watches, accompanying the vast number of elites across mountains and seas, witnessing unprecedented wonders in the world. At present, this Huawei WATCH Ultimate extraordinary master has opened pre-sales, and the price starts at 5999. If you want to experience the “piercing sky” technology of the new high-end flagship smart watch, you can go to Jingdong, Tmall and other Huawei flagship stores to search Huawei mall to learn more much information.