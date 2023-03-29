Home Business Support with tax returns, pension & child benefit
Business

Support with tax returns, pension & child benefit

by admin
Support with tax returns, pension & child benefit

A wage tax assistance association may advise employees primarily on tax matters that revolve around the topic of income tax. Advice on questions about pensions or maintenance is also possible, for example. Employees (including civil servants), pensioners, students, those doing voluntary service and those receiving maintenance can seek advice. Anyone who has income from renting and leasing or capital assets (e.g. from building loan contracts or shares) may also be able to seek advice from an income tax assistance association. However, according to the law (StBerG §4 Para. 11), this is only possible if you do not receive more than 18,000 euros in annual income from rent or capital assets. In the case of jointly assessed spouses, double the amount applies (EUR 36,000). Only sometimes can and may an income tax assistance association completely replace the tax consultant.

See also  Markets, between the targeted choices in US equities and the high potential of Europe

You may also like

Point of View | Country Garden Services: Maintain...

New UBS boss Sergio Ermotti: Return to the...

Is it better to buy a house or...

Garbage: “Reusable police” – Greenpeace creates Petz portal...

Giorgetti: “Pnrr delay? We are negotiating with the...

iOS 16.4: Apple improves the voice quality of...

BofA: “Possible new liquidity tensions on Forex”

Tesla sees the record in the first quarter,...

US national security chief warns: TikTok is a...

Valle d’Aosta, 18 million to upgrade the electricity...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy