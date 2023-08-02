Supporting Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises: “One Chain, One Policy” Initiative to Boost Industrial Chains and Facilitate IPOs

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and other five departments jointly issued a document to support key industrial chains “one chain, one policy” to help small, medium and micro enterprises go public

Securities Times reporter Guo Bohao

On August 1, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, along with four other departments, including the People’s Bank of China, the State Administration of Financial Supervision, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and the Ministry of Finance, released a notice titled “Notice on Carrying out the “One Chain, One Policy, and One Group” Financing Promotion Action for Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises.” This notice aims to promote financing and support for small, medium, and micro enterprises.

The document proposes to encourage financial institutions to provide targeted diversified financial support measures for small, medium, and micro enterprises under the “one chain, one policy” model. This means that financial institutions should tailor their support to meet the specific needs of each industrial chain.

The notice also emphasizes the need to optimize the cultivation strategy for listing and establish a reserve pool of listed companies. The goal is to cooperate with professional institutions such as stock exchanges to conduct a batch “diagnosis” of listed companies. This assessment will help identify areas for improvement and implement targeted measures to enhance their performance.

Furthermore, the notice suggests selecting key industrial chains in the manufacturing industry to build a financing promotion ecology. This approach involves establishing a “government-enterprise-financial institution” cooperation mechanism, with a focus on providing targeted financial support measures for each industrial chain.

To better serve small, medium, and micro enterprises, the notice also recommends enhancing credit services and promoting the financing credit enhancement strategy. This includes improving the financing credit enhancement support provided by government financing guarantee institutions.

In addition, the notice emphasizes the importance of optimizing the listing cultivation strategy and connecting small, medium, and micro enterprises with the capital market. The industry and information technology departments in different regions will sort out the listing intentions and operating conditions of these enterprises, establishing a reserve library of listed companies. This will help facilitate collaboration with professional institutions such as stock exchanges to assess the readiness of these companies for listing and assist them in positioning their sector for improved performance.

The notice also encourages the construction of “specialized, refined, and new” special boards in regional equity markets to promote high-quality development. It further urges the creation of localized direct financing service bases based on regional equity markets. This will enable securities companies, accounting firms, and other intermediary service agencies to provide differentiated services tailored to the development stage of enterprises, assisting small, medium, and micro enterprises in better connecting with multi-level capital markets.

Yuan Haifeng, member of the Investment Banking Business Management Committee and managing director of GF Securities, commented on the notice. He emphasized the role of securities companies as an important bridge between the capital market and the real economy. He believes that securities companies can provide comprehensive financial services, including planning, investment, financing, and risk management, to support the growth of specialized and special new enterprises.

As part of this effort, securities companies need to strengthen internal resource integration and external collaborations with banks, funds, insurance companies, and other institutions. Additionally, they should focus on the construction of financial technology to enhance their ability to provide comprehensive financial services throughout the entire life cycle of specialized and special new enterprises.

Overall, the joint issuance of this document by five government departments demonstrates the commitment of the Chinese government to support small, medium, and micro enterprises and promote their access to public markets. The “one chain, one policy” approach will facilitate targeted financial support and improve the overall financing environment for these enterprises.

