Suramericana Sells Operations in El Salvador’s Insurance Business to Interamericana Holding Group

Suramericana, a leading insurance company, has announced the sale of its operations in El Salvador. The businesses owned by Suramericana in El Salvador, known as Asesuisa, will be sold to Interamericana Holding Group SA, a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Ficohsa. This transaction will be carried out for a total price of USD 43,700,850.

Grupo Sura, the parent company of Suramericana, stated that the sale of Asesuisa is in line with their strategy to rebuild their presence in Latin America and optimize capital management to strengthen their regional footprint.

It should be noted that the completion of this transaction is subject to approval from the Superintendency of the Financial System, the Superintendency of Competition of El Salvador, and the Superintendency of Banks of Panama.

This news comes shortly after Suramericana announced the sale of its stake in Argentina to Grupo Galicia for over US$19 million on Friday. These recent divestments highlight Suramericana’s efforts to restructure its operations and focus on strategic growth opportunities.

Overall, this sale represents Suramericana’s commitment to streamlining its business portfolio and reallocating resources to maximize its position in the Latin American insurance market.

