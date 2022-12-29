Source｜ Industrial Technology

Shengbang Ping An has successfully obtained tickets for listing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, but hidden worries such as extremely high gross profit margins, low R&D expenses, and poor performance in the first half of the year have simultaneously emerged.

The 112th review meeting of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Science and Technology Innovation Board Listing Committee in 2022 was held on the 27th. The results of the review show that Yuanjiang Shengbang (Beijing) Network Security Technology Co., Ltd. (first issue) meets the requirements for issuance, listing and information disclosure.

Three months ago, Shengbang Security responded to the first round of inquiries on 18 issues, including the main business and products concerned by the Shanghai Stock Exchange, industry competition, technological advancement, sales model, capital flow and financial internal control, accounts receivable and cash flow. . At this meeting, the Listing Committee of the Shanghai Stock Exchange focused on the basis for the forecast of Surbana Ping An’s annual performance and the compliance issues involved in cooperation with customers.

As an enterprise focusing on the field of cyberspace security, Shengbang Security, established in 2010, is mainly engaged in the research and development, production and sales of network security products, and provides related network security services.

From the perspective of financial data, despite the relatively limited R&D investment, the growth rate of Surbana Security’s revenue and gross profit margin is still higher than that of comparable companies in the same industry, and it ranks high in the security field market segment. On the eve of the sprint listing, Surbana Ping An paid out large dividends for three consecutive years, and exposed irregular behaviors such as personal card collection and payment, fund-related lending, and purchase and sale data contradictions. The road to listing was full of tests.

Turn from profit to loss with high gross profit

Surbana Ping An has continued its high performance growth for many years, but it came to an abrupt end this year. From 2019 to 2021 (hereinafter referred to as the reporting period), Shengbang Security achieved revenues of 107 million yuan, 152 million yuan and 203 million yuan respectively, with an average annual compound growth rate of 37.77%; The net profit attributable to the parent was 18 million yuan, 31 million yuan, and 48 million yuan, respectively, with an average annual compound growth rate of 62.49%.

Entering this year, Shengbang Ping An has turned from profit to loss. In the first half of the year, the revenue was 66 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 3.94%; the net profit attributable to the parent was -10 million yuan. Still optimistic about the full-year performance, it is expected that the revenue in 2022 will be 234 million yuan to 245 million yuan, and the net profit attributable to the parent will range from 39 million yuan to 48 million yuan.

This also attracted the attention of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Science and Technology Innovation Board Listing Committee, requiring Shengbang to explain the basis for safety, supplement this year’s operating data, and the sponsor representative to explain the company’s income this year, especially the income of new customers, the income of the fourth quarter, and comprehensive manufacturers. The verification process and conclusion of income authenticity and commercial substance.

On the cost side, in the first half of the year, the scale of Shengbang’s security business expanded, the construction of its own brand advanced, and the number of personnel in the issuer’s marketing system expanded. ．45%, showing that the driving force of sales promotion on the continuous growth of performance has weakened.

With the increase in operating income, the gross profit margin of Shengbang Security has been rising all the way. During the reporting period, they were 76.93%, 75.59% and 78.81%, which were much higher than the average gross profit margin of 70.94% and 68.36% respectively. % and 66.61% of comparable companies in the same industry over the same period.

The R&D investment of Shengbang Security is increasing year by year, but the R&D expense rate is not high. During the reporting period, the R&D investment amounts were 15 million yuan, 25 million yuan, and 39 million yuan, accounting for the proportion of operating income in each period They were 13.93%, 16.38%, and 19.11%, respectively, significantly lower than the average R&D expense rates of comparable companies in the same industry, which were 20.85%, 21.43%, and 23.62%.

R & D investment is a bit stingy, and there is a risk of falling in the ranking of Shengbang Security in the market segment. Vulnerability detection products and hardware WAF products are representative products of Surbana Security, accounting for 18.92% and 16.16% of revenue respectively last year. In the response and orchestration software market with a scale of 225 million US dollars, Surbana Security ranked third with a market share of 5.6% last year, while ranking slightly behind in the hardware WAF market with a market share of only 5.7%. Fifth, the market share and ranking have fluctuated at low levels in recent years.

Dividends and fundraising

There are situations such as using personal accounts for collection and payment, and fund borrowing and lending with related parties and third parties. The issue of internal security control of Surbana is also one of the core issues that the SSE pays attention to.

In terms of personal card receipts and payments, from 2019 to April 2021, the overall inflow of Shengbang Security was 16.3136 million yuan, and the total outflow was 16.8573 million yuan. There are various methods such as lending, salary payment, employee return of funds, etc., and the purpose is to pay employee salaries, marketing expenses, and fund lending.

In terms of fund lending, Liu Jing, a minority shareholder of the Hunan Subsidiary of Shengbang Ping An, accumulatively borrowed 884,200 yuan in 2019, which was confirmed in December 2021; , The time span is long, and it was finally agreed that the issuer’s accountant’s audited data should be confirmed as 679,000 yuan, and it will be returned in June 2022.

In order to transfer part of the company’s public account funds to personal accounts for payment of employee salaries, unbilled costs and expenses, etc., Shengbang Security, which claims that “subjectively, there is no purpose of defrauding state taxes through false invoices”, There have been situations where false invoices were obtained from suppliers, and the value-added tax, personal income tax, and tax overdue fees involved in the corresponding matters were subsequently paid by themselves.

In the face of Qi Anxin, the largest customer during the reporting period, there were discrepancies in the procurement and sales data provided by Shengbang Security, and there was a risk of customers becoming competitors. According to the prospectus of Shengbang Security, the sales amount to Qi Anxin in 2019 was 17 million yuan, which was more than 1/3 of the purchase amount of 26 million yuan issued by Qi Anxin. In this regard, Shengbang Security’s explanation is “mainly due to the differences between the company’s revenue recognition policy and Qi Anxin’s cost recognition policy.”

Founded in 2014, Qi Anxin also focuses on the cyberspace security market, providing a new generation of enterprise-level cybersecurity products and services to government and enterprise users. During the reporting period, the revenue obtained from providing security product components to Qi Anxin accounted for 15.64%, 11.02% and 11.07% of the revenue respectively.

Not only that, the advantage of Shengbang Ping An’s voice in front of major customers is weakening. In order to maintain long-term and stable cooperation, the company has given relatively loose payment policies to customers with relatively high market status and strong financial strength such as Qi Anxin. This can be seen from the change of “pay for goods within 60 days from the date of special value-added tax invoice” to “pay for goods within 120 days from the date of receipt of special value-added tax invoice”.

In the first round of inquiries, the Shanghai Stock Exchange pointed out that Shengbang Security has “back-to-back” payment terms among the top five income customers, and this unfavorable term increases the risk of payment collection and performance. The “back-to-back” clause generally means that the party that has the payment obligation in this contractual relationship takes the payment from the party that has the payment obligation in another contractual relationship as a prerequisite for its payment of the payment under this contractual relationship.

The cooperation between Surbang Security and the First Research Institute of the Ministry of Public Security has also attracted the attention of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Listing Committee. The cooperation between the two parties is mainly based on the network attack blocking system, i.e. Netshield K01. The sales model includes direct external sales (the issuer directly signs sales with market customers contract) and joint sales with the First Research Institute of the Ministry of Public Security (the First Research Institute of the Ministry of Public Security signs a sales contract with market customers, and then signs a purchase contract with the issuer).

The Listing Committee of the Shanghai Stock Exchange requested to clarify whether the data involved in the authorization of Surbana Security Institute can be used for commercial purposes, whether the authorization and cooperation comply with relevant regulations, and whether necessary consent or approval is required; Whether the procurement and application of data is compliant or has significant risks.

According to the prospectus, Shengbang Ping An has distributed dividends three times in recent years. The dividends from 2020 to the first half of 2022 are 13.1575 million yuan, 16.9557 million yuan and 16.9557 million yuan respectively. It is worth noting that during the dividend period, the company’s cash flow was tight. The net cash flow from operating activities from 2019 to the first half of 2022 was 7.1791 million yuan, 41.7589 million yuan, 2,437.95 million yuan, respectively. Ten thousand yuan, -6.9427 million yuan.

In this round of Sci-Tech Innovation Board IPO, Shengbang Security plans to issue no more than 18.88 million shares, which will account for no less than 25.00% of the total share capital after the issuance; raise funds of 565 million yuan for the cyberspace map project , Industrial Internet security projects, digital marketing network construction projects, R&D center construction projects and supplementary working capital.

In the online security market that is on the cusp, Shengbang Ping An has already entered the market with one foot, and is undergoing a sweeping magnifying glass review. Only by embracing capital to seek changes and telling new stories about market segments can the potential potential be stimulated. Incremental market, exploring the possibility of network security development.

