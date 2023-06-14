Surey BofA: Global investors pessimistic about the future

According to the recent “Global Fund Manager Surveyconducted by Bank of America (BofA), investors around the world remain pessimistic about future economic growth. Only a small percentage of respondents believe that the global economy will be able to avoid some form of recession within the next year.

Despite the prevailing pessimism, the survey results also highlight some positive news. The start of the expected recession has been pushed back to Q4 2023 or Q1 2014. In addition, a growing percentage of investors, 14%, do not expect a recession in the next 12 months.