Surging 10-Year and 30-Year U.S. Bond Yields Raise Concerns as Shorts Seek Bright Spots in Non-Farm Data

Title: U.S. Bond Yields Reach Yearly Highs Despite Decline in Non-Farm Payrolls

Date: July 8, 2023

U.S. Treasury bond yields have hit their highest levels this year, with the 10-year and 30-year yields experiencing a substantial increase. Despite a decline in non-farm payrolls, investors remain optimistic, seeking out bright spots in the economic data.

On Thursday, the expectations of a rate hike pushed the 2-year and 5-year Treasury yields to their highest since 2007. However, the release of the non-farm payrolls data provided a boost to the bond prices as job creation fell below the U.S. rate for the first time in more than a year.

Strong wage growth emerged as a key driving factor behind the rise in Treasury yields. Investors noticed the higher-than-expected wage growth, prompting further rally in long-dated Treasury yields. The 10-year yield hit 4.09% while the 30-year yield reached 4.06%. However, by midday in New York, the market stabilized, with yields weighing on the session’s highs.

Experts suggest that the current wage growth level is still higher than what the Federal Reserve would prefer. Randall Kroszner, a professor at the University of Chicago and a former Fed governor, believes that the Fed should consider raising rates further in response to the wage growth trend.

According to data released by the Labor Department, the non-farm payrolls increased by 209,000. However, revisions to the figures for the previous two months led to a decline in job creation. Average hourly earnings showed strong growth, rising 4.4% year-over-year.

The report indicates that while a rate hike in July by the Federal Reserve appears to be a foregone conclusion, the economy is facing challenges with the ongoing monetary tightening.

Tony Farren, the managing director of rates sales and trading at Mischler Financial Group, warns that a July rate hike might be a mistake as inflation is slowing and the economy and employment conditions are not as robust as the Fed perceives them to be.

In addition to the factors driving yields higher, bargain hunting by investors also led to the downward pressure on yields on Friday.

Furthermore, the gap between short-term and long-term bonds has reduced, resulting in a moderation of the inversion degree of the yield curve. The spread between the 2-year and 10-year yields narrowed to 87 basis points compared to the nearly 111 basis points it reached on July 3.

While traders widely anticipate a rate hike in July, their expectations for a second hike later this year have slightly decreased.

Overall, the rise in U.S. bond yields despite the decline in non-farm payrolls reflects the significance of strong wage growth. Investors continue to seek out positive aspects in the economic data, even as the economy faces challenges with ongoing monetary tightening.

