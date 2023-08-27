Surprise, AI could boost jobs

L’generative artificial intelligence (AI) is more likely to increase jobs than destroy them. That’s according to a new study byInternational Labor Organization (ILO). I study – “Generative AI and Jobs: a global analysis of the potential effects on the quantity and quality of work” – suggests that most jobs and industries are only partially exposed to automation and are more likely to be integrated, rather than replaced by the latest wave of generative AI, such as ChatGPT. It is therefore likely that the major impact of this technology is not the destruction of jobs, but rather potential changes in the quality of jobs, especially work intensity and autonomy.

Il Office work it was found to be the category with the greatest exposure to technology, with almost a quarter of jobs considered highly exposed and more than half of jobs having medium level exposure. In other occupational groups – including managers, professionals and technicians – only a small fraction of jobs were found to be highly exposed, while around a quarter had medium levels of exposure.

The study, global in scope, documents significant differences in the effects on countries at different levels of development, related to current structures cheap and you have divar technological existing. It turns out that the 5.5% of total employment in the high-income countries is potentially exposed to the automation effects of technology, while in the low-income countries the risk of automation affects only about 0.4% of employment. On the other hand, the potential for growth is nearly equal across countries, suggesting that with the right policies in place, this new wave of technological transformation could deliver major benefits for developing countries.

The study finds that the potential effects ofgenerative artificial intelligence will differ significantly for men e donne, with more than double the share of female employment potentially affected by automation. This is due to the overrepresentation of women in office work, especially in high- and middle-income countries. As office jobs have traditionally been an important source of female employment as countries develop economically, one result of Generative AI may be that some office jobs may never emerge in low-income countries .

The paper concludes that the impacts socioeconomics of Generative AI will largely depend on how its is managed spread. He argues for the need to design policies that support one transition orderly, fair and advisory. The voice of workers, vocational training and adequate social protection will be essential to manage the transition. Otherwise there is a risk that only a few countries and well-prepared market players will benefit from the new technology. The authors note that “the outcomes of the technological transition are not predetermined. It is humans who are behind the decision to incorporate these technologies and it is humans who must lead the transition process.”

Who thinks differently

However, not everyone thinks the same way. According to a report by Confartigianato, 8.4 million Italian workers are at risk due to the spread of artificial intelligence. It emerges that 36.2% of the total number of employees will suffer the impact of profound technological transformations and automation processes. A percentage, the Italian one, 3.2 points lower than 39.5% of the European average of workers most exposed to AI. Germany and France are worse off than us with respectively 43% and 41.4% of workers in the balance and Luxembourg with even 59.4%, followed by Belgium with 48.8% and Sweden with 48%.

The most exposed professions are the most qualified ones with an intellectual and administrative content, starting with information and communication technicians, administrative and commercial managers, specialists in commercial sciences and administration, science and engineering specialists, public administration executives. Less risky work activities include those with a non-standardized manual component.

According to the Confartigianato survey, the expansion of artificial intelligence undermines 25.4% of workers entering companies in 2022, equal to 1.3 million people. For small businesses with up to 49 employees, the share is 22.2%, equal to 729,000 people. At the territorial level, the highest percentage of personnel in the balance is recorded in the centre-north, with Lombardy in the lead (35.2% of employed people hired in 2022 most exposed to the impact of AI), followed by Lazio (32%), Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta (27%), Campania (25.3%), Emilia Romagna (23.8%), Liguria (23.5%).

From risk to opportunity, the Confartigianato report also highlights that artificial intelligence is the weapon that companies are leveraging to optimize their business. In particular, 6.9% of our small companies use robots, exceeding the 4.6% of the European average and, in particular, doubling the 3.5% of Germany. Furthermore, 5.3% of SMEs use artificial intelligence systems and 13% plan to make investments in the application of AI in the near future.

“Artificial intelligence – underlines the president of Confartigianato Marco Granelli – is a means, not the end. It is not to be feared, but it must be governed by the artisan intelligence to make one tool capable of enhancing the creativity and inimitable skills of our entrepreneurs. There is no robot or algorithm that can copy the artisan knowledge and simulate the “soul of the beautiful and well-made products and services that make Made in Italy unique in the world“.