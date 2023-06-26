Surprise: old cars often pollute less than new ones

Old cars pollute less

In Italy plug-in cars can reach a maximum of 30% of the fleet in circulation. It is the result of the elaboration of an enormous amount of telematic data made available to the researchers of the Politecnico di Milano and UnipolTech and presented in the scope dell’Urban mobility council in the event entitled “Forum 2023. Energies, infrastructures and industries for zero-emission mobility” which took place in Milan. According to the dossier, which took into account a number of parameters, including the electrification of the various Regions e the actual use of the car, thinking of a fully electric peninsula, as Brussels is asking, is simplistic and in any case unrealistic. Moreover. Research it also denies the assumption new technologies – environmental protection. Also in this case the calculation of emissions cannot be a standard datum valid for all (such as the Euro class) but must result from a whole series of specific factors including use, maintenance, territory, etc. So in some cases an old car could pollute more than a new one. Finally, the dossier shows that the amortization time for the cost of an electric car (taking into account the price of electricity from the pre-crisis period) is at least eight years.

The new “index” of electric mobility

The research proposes the adoption of a new index, theE-Private Mobility Index. The result arises from the consideration of the lengths of the journeys made and the existence of a low-cost domestic recharge point near the home. To arrive and a result have been taken into account tre province representative of the three macro areas of the national territory: Brescia Rome, Bari ttaking into account approx 360 million trips for over 226,000 vehicles. The results of the analysis show that electrification, i.e. the possibility of replacing traditional vehicles with electric vehicles, varies enormously from the north to the south of the peninsula. If we really want to represent an indicator for the whole national territory, it turns out that the electrifiability of the Italian car fleet is 30%.

The Euro class says nothing

And the remaining 70%? Conventional vehicles, which are expected to remain on the road for quite some time to come, will need to be evaluated passing from the black box concept to that of green box. That is, a tool aimed at defining e classify the environmental impact of each vehicle. Going beyond the traditional concept of belonging to the Euro class and continuously measuring the kilometres, speeds and driving style. Well, in some cases we arrive at the result that an environmentally friendly vehicle (high Euro class) used a lot and driven inefficiently can generate a greater environmental impact than an older car. But driven in a “green” way. The real emissions, calculated with the Green boxes, say that well 43% of Euro 5 vehicles have greenhouse gas emissions lower than the Euro 6 median. And even 26% of Euro 4 has a lower CO2 impact compared to the same median of the Euro 6.

Aid to administrations

The new index-based approach would allow public administrations to plan more effective policies for vehicular traffic management privacy and limit pollution. Basically, through the data of the green boxes, one can switch from policies based on average data, such as those on the amount of emissions released by a certain type of engine. TO policies based on actual data on the individual vehicle and how it is driven. A revolution, especially in the management of access to urban centres. Because entry into the Ztl would be based not only on the car one owns. But on the kilometers covered, on the speeds used, on the soil covered, on the driving style.

In summary, instead of sticking to the electric car (which has problems of price and electrification of the territory) a pragmatic approach is needed. Which also starts from the culture of car use and maintenance, regardless of whether it is diesel, petrol or plug-in.