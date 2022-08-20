Not just Apple. Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has a very large investment portfolio and private and professional investors always closely monitor SEC 13F documents relating to Berkshire Hathaway and its equity holdings.

But Berkshire Hathaway’s 13Fs don’t always tell the whole story. Not everything Warren Buffett owns or buys is necessarily reflected in a SEC 13F document. For example, the Oracle of Omaha and right-hand man Charlie Munger have repurchased more than $ 62 billion of Berkshire Hathaway’s A and B shares since July 2018. This is far more than the two. have spent on every single stock in Berkshire’s investment portfolio over the past four years, and you won’t find this buying activity listed in a 13F document.

Similarly, Warren Buffett has a secret portfolio with $ 6.31 billion in assets under management at the end of March. Perhaps the biggest surprise of all is that Warren Buffett, an investor who typically avoided having strong exposure to technology stocks and high-growth companies during his 57+ years in business, has a participation, direct or indirect, in all five FAANG titles: Meta (ex Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix e Alphabet (ex Google).

Some of the FAANGs have been in Buffett’s portfolio for years. Apple is Berkshire’s largest holding by market value, with 42.5% of the company’s $ 354 billion in invested assets as of last weekend. The Oracle of Omaha refers to Apple as one of its company’s “four giants”, so this position is unlikely to be curtailed any time soon. Ecommerce giant Amazon has also been a constant stake for over three years. Buffett has already stated that Berkshire’s position at Amazon was initiated by one of his lieutenants, Todd Combs or Ted Weschler. Both Apple and Amazon appear in Berkshire Hathaway’s quarterly 13F.

But what about the actions of the social media Meta Platforms, the Netflix streaming platform and the internet search giant Alphabet? For these titles we have to go deeper. Among the 16 stocks that Warren Buffett and his team of investors have added since the start of the year is the diversified holding company Markel, often regarded by the investment community as a mini-Berkshire, with nearly $ 7 billion in assets. management, as at 30 June 2022.

Buffett is a shareholder of Markel, as such technically has a vested interest in the more than 100 stocks in which Markel is invested. These include 43,000 shares of Netflix, over 184,000 shares of Meta and nearly 2.75 million shares of Google. So, at least indirectly, Warren Buffett “owns” all five FAANG titles.