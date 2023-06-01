Home » Surprising result: That’s how often Germans withdraw cash
Business

by admin
A new study examines how often people in Germany withdraw cash.
Getty Images / Nastasic

A representative survey has shown that most Germans withdraw cash a maximum of four times a month, reports “Check24”.

The age group of 18 to 24 year olds is particularly likely to do without cash.

In addition, people in Germany visit bank branches less often.

How often do you withdraw cash? This question was asked the participants of a held in May representative survey commissioned by C24 Bank placed.

The results are surprising: 86 percent of those surveyed rarely lift Money only a maximum of four times a month – and four percent of Germans even do without cash completely.

It is also striking that 18 to 24-year-olds are more likely to do without cash altogether than the general population.

Just over a fifth (21 percent) of participants only lift once a month, according to the report Cash from the machine, another 22 percent even less frequently.

People who withdraw money more than four times a month are clearly in the minority at just six percent.

For the representative online surveywhich was carried out by YouGov on behalf of C24 Bank at the beginning of May, those responsible interviewed 2038 people aged 18 and over.

The survey also found that 37 percent of people in Deutschland not once in one in the past year bank branch were – except ATMs and bank statement printers.

According to “Check24”, surprisingly, younger people between the ages of 18 and 24 visited a bank branch at least once in the past twelve months. For them it was 70 percent.

