Surrogacy, green light from the Commission: it will be a universal crime

The House Judiciary Commission has concluded the vote on the amendments to the bill that declares gestation for others as universal crimei.e. prosecutable even if committed abroad. The practice of the rented uterus is already prohibited in Italy but the prohibition of the majority wants to extend and tighten it. In particular, an amendment by the majority was approved which provides for the punishability of Italian citizens only. The opposition voted against. The formal go-ahead will be given next week, while the text is expected in the Chamber of Deputies on 19 June.

The FdI deputy is satisfied Caroline Varchi, rapporteur of the law: “We concluded the examination of the amendments with a small reformulation of the basic text. The ban on this practice that already exists has prevented it from spreading in Italy”. With this law “we extend the punishment to all conduct committed abroad and this will discourage recourse to this practice, thus stopping the procreative tourism and more generally that market that has formed, of which the recent one fair in Milan it is testimony”.

Varchi also thanked the president of the commission Cyrus Male: “On such a delicate issue, the wise organization of the president avoided the time constraints that would have exacerbated the debate”. In the session on Tuesday afternoon, the opposition, in particular the Democratic Party, had complained about the haste of the majority in examining the provision which, despite being against it, they had not implemented any obstructionism.

