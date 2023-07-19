Home » Surrogacy, split Pd. Yet another own goal from the left
Business

Surrogacy, split Pd. Yet another own goal from the left

by admin
Surrogacy, split Pd. Yet another own goal from the left

Surrogate motherhood, constitutional rulings rejected, vote on amendments and merits postponed to 25 July

The surrogacy unites the majority and divides the opposition. While the center-right pulls straight towards the vote that will make gpa a “universal crime”, an amendment by +Europe splits the minority parties internally. In Italy, gestation for others is prohibited by law 40 of 2004, but the FdI proposal wants to make it prosecutable even if done abroad.

Yesterday in the Chamber – we read in Dagospia which resumes the Corriere della Sera – the preliminary rulings on constitutionality were rejected, while the vote on amendments and merits was postponed to 25 July. «We proceed quickly towards approval», says the first signatory Carolina Varchi. To “support” the government EU Commission states that the states of the European Union are free to prohibit surrogacy or not.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  International sharp comment丨Why does Macron think that China and France have a lot to do together_Shijiazhuang News- news.sjzdaily.com.cn

You may also like

Temu Files Lawsuit Against Shein, Alleges Violation of...

Ferragni in the sights of the Antitrust for...

NIXT China Summit: Exploring Visionary Solutions and Breakthrough...

Investor with EUR 354,000 deposit reveals: These three...

Too many companies in difficulty with the crisis,...

Summer is pink – Mattel makes big money...

Ministry of Commerce Announces Plans to Boost Foreign...

Why the top economist no longer wants to...

President of Central Reserve Bank Defends Salvadoran Economy’s...

Consip, in June there are 59 tenders to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy