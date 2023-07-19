Surrogacy, split Pd. Yet another own goal from the left

Surrogate motherhood, constitutional rulings rejected, vote on amendments and merits postponed to 25 July

The surrogacy unites the majority and divides the opposition. While the center-right pulls straight towards the vote that will make gpa a “universal crime”, an amendment by +Europe splits the minority parties internally. In Italy, gestation for others is prohibited by law 40 of 2004, but the FdI proposal wants to make it prosecutable even if done abroad.

Yesterday in the Chamber – we read in Dagospia which resumes the Corriere della Sera – the preliminary rulings on constitutionality were rejected, while the vote on amendments and merits was postponed to 25 July. «We proceed quickly towards approval», says the first signatory Carolina Varchi. To “support” the government EU Commission states that the states of the European Union are free to prohibit surrogacy or not.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

