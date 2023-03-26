Surrogate motherhood, Roccella in the classroom

Surrogacy and its regulatory legislation are at the center of the tug-of-war between right and left. The Pd rejected the measure incardinated today in the Justice Commission by the Brothers of Italy, or make the practice “a universal crime”.

The fuse went off in recent days, when the Government put pressure on the Municipality of Milan to interrupt transcription of birth certificates of the children of “rainbow” or same-parent couples.

This “step backwards” according to the supporters of the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community consequently reopened the question on the surrogacy, which provides that parenthood comes thanks to the involvement of a third person, external to the couple, who contributes with his genes and/or his body.

Depending on whether one is an advocate or a detractor, surrogacy is defined respectively: “pregnancy for others” or “womb for rent”. One of the politicians who embrace this last expression is certainly the Minister for the family, the birth rate and equal opportunities, Eugenia Rockella.

“This issue has been the subject of important debates in the country and it is good to give an answer. The rights of children in Italy are not in question, even if born abroad with practices that are a crime in our country, such as surrogacy or rented uterus, prohibited by law 40/2004, currently in force”. This was stated by Eugenia Roccella, Minister for the Family, Birth Rate and Equal Opportunities, in the Senate Chamber during question time, answering a question by Ronzulli, Gasparri and others (FI) on government policies on minors born abroad living with same-sex couples. “We remind you – he continued – that in the case of a birth certificate produced abroad, in which there are two fathers as parents, the transcription in Italy provides for that of the biological father only. Once the parent biologically linked to him has been recognized, the child will be able to immediately enjoy all rights – from health care to education – as already happens, for example, to children not recognized by their father and raised by so-called single mothers.It is therefore important to reiterate that there is no no discrimination against children, discrimination which would be unacceptable”.

