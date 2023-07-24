Surveillance Software with AI Used to Detect Fare Evaders in NYC Subway Stations

Title: NYC Subway Stations Deploy AI Surveillance Software to Crack Down on Fare Evasion

Subtitle: Concerns raised over growing surveillance apparatus and privacy implications

By Kevin Collier – NBC News

Documents and public contracts obtained by NBC News reveal that surveillance software utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to detect fare evaders has quietly been deployed at several New York City subway stations. The system, not previously acknowledged by city officials, employs third-party software to assist in cracking down on fare evasion.

As of May, the system was operational at seven subway stations, according to a report on fare evasion published by the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), which oversees New York public transportation. The MTA expects to expand the system to approximately two dozen more stations by the end of the year. The report also discloses that fare evasion cost the MTA $690 million in 2022.

MTA spokeswoman Joana Flores clarified that the AI system does not report fare evaders to the New York Police Department (NYPD). However, she declined to comment on the possibility of future policy changes. Tim Minton, the MTA’s director of communications, stated that the system primarily tracks fare evasion to analyze the extent of revenue loss.

Privacy advocates are expressing concern over the growing surveillance apparatus in New York City. According to Albert Fox Cahn, director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, the city has witnessed a proliferation of automatic license plate readers and the collection of data on transportation service histories. Additionally, tens of thousands of cameras accessible to the NYPD are creating a city where privacy is increasingly elusive.

The software utilized in the fare evasion crackdown was developed by Spanish company AWAAIT, confirmed MTA spokeswoman Flores. AWAAIT declined to comment on the matter. A promotional video for the AWAAIT software showcased its ability to scan commuters passing through Barcelona’s metro trains and subsequently send photos of potential fare evaders to nearby station agents.

Despite assurances from the MTA that the software will not assist law enforcement, privacy and civil rights advocates remain alarmed. Previous efforts to combat fare evasion had already sparked controversy, with police officers instructed to issue tickets rather than making arrests. Increased police presence at subway stations has resulted in higher arrest rates, particularly among Black and Latino passengers, leading to accusations of racism.

Critics argue that fare evasion enforcement disproportionately targets marginalized communities and the poor. Instead of prioritizing accessibility and affordability, they claim that resources are devoted to punitive measures. Molly Griffard, an attorney with the Legal Aid Society, decried the focus on enforcement mechanisms aimed at extracting money from lower-income New Yorkers.

Details from an MTA contract obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request indicate that the AI system was first tested in New York City in 2020, with additional stations added in 2021. However, the exact number of stations is not specified. Government spending records show that the MTA made two purchases of AWAAIT Video Analytics Fare Evasion Software in 2021, totaling $35,335. Figures for 2022 were not available.

Advocates argue that using technology to track fare evasion highlights misplaced institutional priorities. They contend that criminalizing fare evasion, which does not harm anyone, emphasizes flawed policies and the adoption of ineffective technology.

As concerns over privacy continue to mount, the deployment of AI surveillance software to combat fare evasion represents another element of the growing surveillance network in New York City. The broader implications of this trend remain subject to scrutiny and debate.

