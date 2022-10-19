© Reuters.



Yingwei Financial Investing – According to the survey, the European Central Bank will sharply raise its deposit rate and refinancing rate again at its interest rate meeting on October 27, and it is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points.

Like much of the world, inflation in the euro area has risen rapidly due to soaring energy prices. The ECB’s inflation target is 2%, but euro zone inflation was 10% in September, five times the target.

The survey also showed that euro zone inflation averaged 9.6% this quarter.

ANZ analyst Brian Martin believes that inflation in the euro zone is too high and needs to raise interest rates quickly, but given bond spreads, the ECB is unlikely to raise rates by more than 75 basis points.

Markets expect euro zone GDP to grow by 3 percent this year, but hold steady in 2023, before returning to growth again in 2024, the survey showed.

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log on to cn.Investing.com or Yingwei Caiqing App]

Recommended reading

(Editor: Chen Han)