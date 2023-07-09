Survey, for 6 Italians out of 10 riots also in Italy as in France

Poll: riots in France, danger in Italy too

Behind the riots that broke out in France there is an economic hardship of young people from ethnic minorities. A third of the Italians (33.7%) interviewed in the usual weekly survey by Termometro Politico, carried out between 6 and 7 July, are convinced of this. Only 15% indicate the structural racism of the forces of order and of French society as the trigger for the riots. 25% point the finger at the lack of propensity to integrate minoritiesespecially the Muslim ones, while 20.4% blame the excessive number of immigrants who have been allowed into the country and their descendants.

The majority of those interviewed believe it possible that in the future these riots could also break out in Italy due to inequalities and discrimination against ethnic minorities (21.6%) or due to the excessive influx of immigrants who largely do not want to integrate (39, 9%). 33.3% consider this implausible for two reasons: in Italy there is less racism (11.3%) and foreigners are more spread across the territory (22%).

