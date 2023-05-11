Home » Survey freezes Meloni. (Slightly) the no to presidentialism wins
Survey freezes Meloni. (Slightly) the no to presidentialism wins

Survey freezes Meloni. (Slightly) the no to presidentialism wins

The League is close to 10% and the Democratic Party is back above 20

The majority, even if narrow, of Italians rejects the government’s proposal for the direct election of the President of the Republic or the Prime Minister. This is the surprising result of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it and Robert Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01. In fact, 51.1% of the sample declared themselves against the presidential or premiership hypothesis. 48.9% in favor.

In the direct challenge between Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein, the prime minister gains half a point and rises to 59.7% against 40.3 for the secretary of the Democratic Party. They all go up parties of the Centre-right with the League now close to double figures (9.9%). The Democratic Party rises and returns above 20% to 20.2. The M5S is down to 15.6%.

