Survey: Large majority of Germans want a four-day week

81 percent of full-time employees in Germany want a four-day week. This is the result of a new survey by the Hans Böckler Foundation. Only 17 percent reject the model. However, there is a catch.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

DAccording to a recent survey, the four-day week is also very popular with employees in Germany. The prerequisite, however, is that wages and salaries do not fall as a result. This was the result of a representative survey published on Monday by the Hans Böckler Foundation, which is close to the trade union.

On the other hand, the interest of the employees in a reduction in working hours with falling wages is rather low.

More than 2,500 employees subject to social security contributions were interviewed for the representative survey. Almost 73 percent of those surveyed stated that they only wanted a reduction in working hours if the wages were the same. Eight percent of those in employment would also reduce their working hours if the wages were lower as a result. 17 percent of respondents rejected a four-day week. Two percent stated that they only had to work four days.

also read

Almost without exception, those surveyed who wanted a four-day week gave the reason they wanted to have more time for themselves and their families. However, three out of four also stated that they wanted to reduce their own workload.

also read Business-development-to-success-and-growing-growth-concept-Busin.jpg” data-srcset=”https://img.welt.de/img/deals/mobile244904150/5522508877-ci102l-w120/Business-development-to-success-and-growing-growth-concept-Busin.jpg 1.0x” media=”(min-width: 600px)”> Business-development-to-success-and-growing-growth-concept-Busin.jpg” data-srcset=”https://img.welt.de/img/deals/mobile244904150/5522508877-ci102l-w160/Business-development-to-success-and-growing-growth-concept-Busin.jpg 1.0x”>

Anyone who rejected a four-day week in principle gave the reason that they enjoy their work. Often, however, the feeling that nothing would change in the work processes or that the work could not be done in a shorter time also played a role. After all, half justified the refusal by not being able to afford such a step financially. A third feared that if they insisted on the four-day week, they would not get ahead professionally.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Kick-off Politics” is WELT’s daily news podcast. The most important topic analyzed by WELT editors and the dates of the day. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music or directly via RSS feed.