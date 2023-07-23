Survey: Many wishes for fiber optic internet still remain unfulfilled

Although fiber optic expansion in Germany has picked up speed, according to a recent survey, many wishes for a super-fast Internet connection remain unfulfilled. In the representative survey commissioned by the comparison portal Verivox, around 30 percent of consumers stated that they were interested in a fiber optic connection in their house, but were currently unable to get one – either because one had not yet been installed in their home, or because as tenants they could not decide for themselves whether to connect the house to the fiber optic network. That reports dpa.

Market is developing slowly

Almost a fifth of those surveyed (19 percent) stated in the Verivox survey that they already had a fiber optic connection in their home. A further 9 percent have registered for a connection. More than 30 percent of those surveyed stated that they were not interested in a fiber optic connection because it was not needed, was still too expensive or because they were only renting their apartment. According to their own statements, 11 percent are undecided or gave no information.

“The German glass fiber market is only developing slowly, even if more companies are now involved in the expansion,” said Verivox manager Jens-Uwe Theumer. The available connections are often still concentrated in metropolitan regions. On the other hand, rural areas are only slowly catching up, although they have the most catching up to do in terms of bandwidth.

For the survey commissioned by Verivox, the opinion research institute Innofact In May 2023, a total of 1005 people aged between 18 and 79 were surveyed online. The question was: “Would an Internet connection via fiber optics to the house (usually abbreviated as FTTH / fiber to the home) be an option for you?” The size of the place of residence (village, small or medium-sized town, smaller city, larger city) was also asked. The survey is representative of the population in terms of age, gender and federal state.

