Survey of the population – Switzerland is more concerned about expensive holidays than about climate change – News

Heating costs are rising, holidays and groceries are becoming more expensive: Switzerland is feeling the rising prices in its wallet – meanwhile, inflation is causing more concern than climate change.

What are the biggest concerns in Switzerland? Two out of three people in Switzerland are worried about rising prices. According to the latest Comparis survey, inflation is replacing climate change as the top concern (see chart): Last year, climate change was the issue that most concerned those surveyed, now it is in third place with 65 percent.

Where does the population feel the rising prices? People in Switzerland are feeling the inflation in their wallets: 72 percent of those surveyed stated that their household budget was being strained. Heating costs are the biggest concern, followed by holidays, which are becoming more and more expensive. Those who earn little are more concerned about expensive groceries.

What are the differences between rich and poor? Almost half of those surveyed with a monthly wage of less than 4,000 francs said they had to spend every cent and save. With a monthly wage of between 4,000 and 8,000 francs, only around one in five and with a monthly wage of over 8,000 francs only 4 percent say they have to save. Overall, every fourth person in Switzerland expects their financial situation to get even worse this year due to rising rents and health insurance premiums.

Legend: Many people in Switzerland feel that holidays have become more expensive. That’s why fewer people want to pay for CO₂ compensation on flights.

How does this affect savings? This year only 8 percent want to offset their CO₂ emissions from air travel and cruises, last year it was 13 percent of all respondents. From this, Comparis concludes that the Swiss population is less concerned about climate change when many things become more expensive. And savings are also made elsewhere: every second person puts off buying furniture or a car, looks at discounts and compares prices very carefully.