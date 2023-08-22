Survey on working conditions – Employees in Switzerland: autonomous but under pressure – News

Contents

In a European comparison, employees in this country are doing well. However, the work intensity is above average, as the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) announced.

59 percent of employees in Switzerland complain about the high pace of work. In Europe it is 49 percent. People in Switzerland also work more often in their free time in order to meet the demands of the job. 36 percent say so (Europe: 29 percent).

These are the results of a survey conducted by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) in 2021 as part of a European survey. More than 71,000 employees from 35 countries were asked about working conditions in 2021. The Swiss sample consists of 1224 employees and is representative of the entire working population.

Also worth noticing: 23 percent of employees in Switzerland identified a risk to their safety or health because of their work in 2021. This value is lower than the European average (34 percent).

For Unia, the results are still alarming. In a statement, the union writes: “Switzerland is the European champion when it comes to the pace of work and the pressure of deadlines. There is a clear need for action to reduce stress as well as physical and psychosocial strain.»

Seco does not only see results negatively

Overall, 27 percent of employees in Switzerland report that the number of burdens exceeds that of relief. Findings from work psychology show that such an imbalance can permanently lead to psychological and psychophysical problems.

Labor intensity must be compared with productivity and higher wages.

The Seco, which conducted the survey, sees the results not only negatively. Boris Zürcher, Head of the Directorate for Labor, says: «Indeed, the work intensity is high in Switzerland, higher than the European average. But of course the work intensity must also be put in relation to productivity and higher wages, and Switzerland is at the top of the list.”

Violence at work: Council of States commission against ILO convention

The International Labor Organization (ILO) has presented a convention to combat violence and harassment in the workplace. After the National Council had accepted the ratification, the Council of States Commission for Legal Questions spoke out against it on August 16.

The majority of the Commission fears that the interpretation of the Convention will open the floodgates to a wide variety of concerns and that there is a risk that Swiss labor law will be overloaded.

Switzerland would be the first country to explicitly reject ratification.

This is also of interest in view of the fact that Seco announced today that nine percent of those surveyed said they had been subjected to sexual harassment at work – a value that is above average in a European comparison. A possible explanation for the higher values ​​is the greater awareness of the topic in Switzerland. The Seco is now planning a special study on sexual harassment in the workplace.

Some positive aspects are rated higher in this country than the European average:

Freedom of choice: 57 percent vs. 48 percent in Europe Good career opportunities: 59 percent vs. 50 percent in Europe Participation and participation in the workplace: 65 percent vs. 57 percent in Europe

There is also a high level of approval for support from superiors and colleagues. 71 and 80 percent respectively see this as supportive in Switzerland.

