Survey, Pd alone or with the 5 Stars, not with the Third Pole
Business

by admin
Survey Affaritaliani.it, the “advice” for Elly Schlein

No alliance with the Third Pole of Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi. Democratic Party voters have clear ideas, according to what emerges from the survey carried out exclusively for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01.

On the subject of alliances, Pd voters ask the new secretary Elly Schlein to run alone in the elections (46.7%) or to form a coalition with the 5 Star Movement (43.2%). Only 10.1% of those who claim to vote for Pd want an alliance with the Third Pole Action-Italia Viva. The signal for Schlein is very clear.

