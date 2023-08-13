Home » Survivor’s pension, does the daughter who receives a scholarship as a medical specialist still have the right to it?
Business

Survivor’s pension, does the daughter who receives a scholarship as a medical specialist still have the right to it?

by admin
Survivor’s pension, does the daughter who receives a scholarship as a medical specialist still have the right to it?

The scholarships received by specializing doctors are an Irpef-exempt income. Those who receive them, therefore, can be considered a dependent family member. However, they still constitute an income assimilated to that of employment, so much so that social security contributions are due on the amount of the grant. Therefore, since her daughter receives the grant for an amount higher than the law, she is no longer entitled to a survivor’s pension.

See also  Markets, Algebris' comment: high and widespread volatility, less indulgence towards government fiscal policies

You may also like

Trade unions warn of the state’s inability to...

The Challenges of Dealing with 503 Service Unavailable...

Musk, life as a transhumanist. His creed? The...

Politics – Iranian reporter released early from prison

Fiscally dependent wife, will taxes be due for...

Real Estate Sector Faces Challenges: Index Losses and...

Veronika Grimm: Prognosis of an economic wise man...

Porto Cervo, hot receipts: €60 for 2 coffees...

Residence in Italy since July, what are the...

Electricity and gas: why it’s worth switching electricity...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy