Survivor’s pension, does the daughter who receives a scholarship as a medical specialist still have the right to it?

0
The scholarships received by specializing doctors are an Irpef-exempt income. Those who receive them, therefore, can be considered a dependent family member. However, they still constitute an income assimilated to that of employment, so much so that social security contributions are due on the amount of the grant. Therefore, since her daughter receives the grant for an amount higher than the law, she is no longer entitled to a survivor’s pension.
See also Markets, Algebris' comment: high and widespread volatility, less indulgence towards government fiscal policies