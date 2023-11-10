Susanne Klatten: This is how the richest woman in Germany invests

Susanne Klatten (61) supports young founders with Unternehmertum GmbH. picture alliance / Getty Images

With an estimated fortune of over 21 billion euros, Susanne Klatten is the richest woman in Germany. She rarely gives interviews, but now she spoke to the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

When investing, it focuses on the topics of innovation and sustainability. She “enjoys transformation.”

With “Entrepreneurship”, Klatten founded one of the leading entrepreneurial centers in Europe. Among other things, the transport company Flix was launched here.

People don’t talk about money – at least in Germany. The super-rich rarely appear in public here. Many of the approximately 200 German billionaires lead a more or less middle-class life in their private lives. One of them is Susanne Klatten. In one of her rare interviews, the richest woman in Germany has now spoken to the “South German newspaperg” talked about how she invests her money.

Read too

Four investment strategies and four stocks that three top asset managers rely on

Richest woman in Germany: Who is Susanne Klatten?

With an estimated fortune of over 21 billion euros, Susanne Klatten is not only the richest woman in Germany, she and her brother Stefan Quandt also occupy first place on the current rich list of the “Manager Magazine“. Together they have an estimated 40.5 billion euros. This makes them even wealthier than Lidl founder Dieter Schwarz. As is well known, the siblings’ wealth does not come by chance. As Quandt heirs, the two were, so to speak, born into entrepreneurship.

Today, Susanne Klatten not only has a large share in BMW, she also owns the chemical company Altana AG through her investment company SKion and has interests in other companies. The entrepreneur also invests in various companies. From startups to family businesses – the list is long. As Klatten tells the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, there was a phase that particularly shaped her entrepreneurial career. In 2006 she sold Altana’s pharmaceutical division and founded SKion. In the course of this development, the question arose as to which business areas the new company should invest in in the future. Klatten found a clear answer to this.

Read too

From the Lidl founder to the Biontech twins: these are currently the ten richest billionaires in Germany

“I only invest in innovative companies”

As an entrepreneur, the Hessian told the “SZ” she relies on valuable investments. This refers to investments with a solid financial basis that promise long-term growth. The aspects of innovation and sustainability also play an important role for her: “I only invest in innovative companies because I want them to still be around tomorrow.” She believes that in her position she has a duty to take care of the future Klatten. This includes both customers and employees.

Her starting position as a billionaire heiress allowed her to devote herself to her own interests: “I realized that I enjoyed transformation.” Topics such as water and innovative materials are particularly close to her heart. For Klatten, being enthusiastic about something is part of being an entrepreneur. Nevertheless, it is good to involve others in the investment decision and thus check your own gut feeling. “Enthusiasm is a nice feeling, but you have to maintain a certain level of sobriety.” If an idea fails – despite all the initial euphoria – then you have to be prepared to give it up.

Read too

Secret leadership change at health startup Patient 21: Why the only doctor in the founding team is withdrawing from the company

With “EntrepreneurTUM”, the BMW heiress is also committed to supporting startups. According to Klatten in the “SZ”, a scalable high-tech startup is created every week in collaboration with the non-profit GmbH founded in 2002. Like that “Manager Magazine“ reports, other German billionaires have already taken UnternehmerTUM as a role model. In its twenty-year history, the Center for Startups and Innovation has produced some top companies. These include companies such as the transport provider Flix or the AI ​​startup Konux.

joke

Share this: Facebook

X

