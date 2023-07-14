Sushi Bikes gets VC money for the first time – after four years

The timing is unusual: in the middle of the crisis, the e-bike manufacturer Sushi Bikes secures new capital. This is how the startup is now going.

Co-founder Andy Weinzierl came up with the idea for Sushi Bikes. SUSHI BIKES, Bene Mueller

For four years, Sushi Bikes had managed to build an e-commerce company with capital from family, friends and loans and, by its own account, sold a five-digit number of e-bikes. The e-bike manufacturer is now breaking new ground and was able to win four VCs at the same time, despite the difficult market environment. The successfully completed round of financing announced co-founder and CEO Andy Weinzierl on Linkedin.

“It wasn’t an emergency round,” says Sushi Bikes CEO and co-founder Andy Weinzierl in an interview with Gründerszene. The company did not need the capital to continue. Above all, Sushi Bikes wants to use the money to develop further. As Weinzierl explains, the startup wants to “invest more in the brand” – i.e. expand marketing. Above all, however, Sushi Bikes wants to use the extra capital to further professionalize internal and operational processes and thus make them more efficient. This applies to the service segment, among other things. “The importance of service is extremely underestimated – even with the competition,” says Weinzierl. The company therefore wants to prioritize this area when distributing the new capital.

However, CEO Weinzierl is silent about how much fresh money the company has available. He doesn’t even want to name a house number in an interview with Gründerszene. “It’s a size that makes sense from an operational point of view,” he says. It was agreed with all those involved to remain silent about the amount of the investments. For comparison: It was only in February that the e-bike startup Dance had raised twelve million euros.

Will the changes come with the VCs?

Sushi Bikes was able to convince the Cologne-based early-stage VC STS Ventures, the Munich-based BayBG Venture Capital and the two family offices VRD (around the entrepreneurial family Reimann-Dubbers) and Parkshore Holding of Bastian Müller, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of WM Fahrzeugteile from Osnabrück .

Will things change with the entry of investors and their own goals? One of the company’s strongest selling points so far has been that Sushi Bikes are significantly cheaper than the competition’s e-bikes at €1,300 to €1,400 each. In some cases, the price is more than twice as high. One of the reasons for this is that Sushi Bikes specializes in e-bikes for the city – and therefore completely omits features such as suspension or gears.

In the past, Weinzierl and his co-founder, TV presenter Joko Winterscheidt, have repeatedly stated that the low price also comes about because the company keeps margins low, for example by not selling in stationary retail. Investors, whose goal is usually to increase the capital employed, could increase the pressure on the company to adjust margins, for example.

Weinzierl denies that. Sushi Bikes wants to continue to offer affordable e-bikes in the future. The current structures would basically enable profitability. “The new capital simply gives us more leeway,” says Weinzierl. Because Sushi Bikes is not necessarily dependent on it, the start-up would have retained the “decision-making power” in the financing round.

Bicycle market is saturated after Corona – almost

Bicycle dealers are currently having a hard time. An evaluation of the comparison portal Idealo.de shows that in May the average prices in online shops for racing bikes fell by seven percent and those for mountain bikes by 16 percent compared to the previous year. Especially during the pandemic, many people bought a new bike. As a result, prices initially rose sharply, and some retailers had delivery problems – and ordered in advance. Now that’s taking revenge. The market is saturated and dealers have to sell the already outdated models much cheaper.

Weinzierl says Sushi Bikes is hardly affected. “We didn’t have the means to pre-produce so many bikes or to pre-order parts. We are even benefiting from that now,” he says. Because many manufacturers would cancel material orders, Sushi Bikes sometimes even get the parts cheaper. The prices of the competition, which are now forced to fall, would also have less of an impact on the sushi bike business. “Because we had a clear gap to the other prices right from the start, we are still cheaper,” says Weinzierl. And the demand is still there. “E-bikes are still a growth market,” he says. In fact, according to Idealo.de, e-bikes have become 15 percent more expensive on average compared to the previous year.

Nevertheless, the market is now growing more slowly again – and with it sushi bikes. Apparently it was enough to convince investors. Weinzierl nods: “Sushi Bikes is on solid ground.”

