On January 28, the design renderings of Xiaomi Mi MS11 were circulated on the Internet today, which is basically the same as the previously exposed engineering drawings, but it may not be the final version.

The effect diagram of the exposure shows that,The Xiaomi car is in the shape of a coupe, with a closed front face and a lidar on the roof.The brake vents under the headlights show that the car’s sporty performance may not be weak.

The vehicle uses hidden door handles, does not use the latest electronic rearview mirrors, the roof is integrated with a canopy, and may be equipped with frameless doors.

The hub is petal-shaped, and the center of the hub is clearly displayed.Xiaomi cars will use the “MI” logo that Xiaomi will update in March 2021.

It is worth noting that a group of pictures of the exterior cladding of Xiaomi’s first model were exposed, mainly showing the design details of the front face and rear of the vehicle.

In this regard, Wang Hua, general manager of Xiaomi Group’s public relations department, responded that this is indeed a leak of a second-tier supplier’s confidential design documents, but the supplier is only a supplier for mold proofing, and the leaked documents are very early in the bidding process design draft, not the final document.