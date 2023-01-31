Listen to the audio version of the article

Electric, powerful and versatile. In summary, here is the identikit of the Enyaq iV which sneaks in as the second battery-powered model in the range of the Škoda Rs category brand. The new version underneath is the certified copy of the similar Coupé already on sale, from which it differs only in the greater functionality offered by the classic SUV line.

The new Enyaq Rs contrasts, in particular, with other electric cars of the Volkswagen group such as the Audi Q4 e-tron quattro and the Volkswagen Id.5 Gtx, also based on the Meb platform. At the same time, it confirms that Skoda follows the path traced by its sister brands, which complete their electric ranges with models that wink at driving enthusiasts.

On sale from spring at an assumed price of 62,000 euros with a rich equipment that also includes all Adas generating a level 2 semi-assisted driving system, the second Enyaq iV wearing the sportswear has a twin-engine powertrain with 299 horses and 460 Nm of torque that forms the all-wheel drive, identical to those of the models with which it is directly compared. The system is powered by an 82 kWh lithium-ion battery that promises distances of up to 517 kilometres, rechargeable in seven hours with 11 kW systems and in half an hour from 10 to 80% with 135 kW ones. What’s more, with the columns compatible even simply by connecting the cable, thanks to the latest update of the Me management software.

Aesthetically, the model of the Bohemian house is recognizable by the color combinations, the inserts in a contrasting color to those of the garments, the aerodynamic design of the 20″ or 21″ rims which integrate the set-up lowered by 10 millimeters compared to that of the other versions and the essential RS logos, this Enyaq aligns with the other versions with the rest of the outfit in which the 130 LED backlit mask stands out. The passenger compartment is customized with dark colours, Alcantara upholstery with contrasting stitching and sports seats. The room is spacious and well finished, offers many well-usable storage compartments and is digitized by the 5.3″ configurable instrumentation and the 13″ infotainment touch display, but fortunately without removing the commands of the most commonly used services from view. frequent. The picture of functionality is completed by the remarkable boot capacity for a 4.65-metre long car, ranging from 585 to 1,710 litres, and by its equipment which allows the load to be arranged and secured in the best possible way.

Despite the sporty outfit, the battery-powered Rs does not neglect comfort, which remains appreciable even when using the sportier car configuration. From the driver’s seat you quickly become familiar with this Enyaq, because the temperament and dynamism are easily manageable regardless of the type of route you are tackling, the pace and how you suddenly exploit the power and instantaneous torque to get there. at the self-limited speed of 180 per hour or at the finish line of 100 per hour in 6.5 seconds.