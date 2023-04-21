Sustainability at the center of the first economics master’s degree of the Sole 24 Ore. Training

Listen to the audio version of the article

The new training offer in the economic sphere of the Sole 24 Ore Formazione starts from the three most topical areas of the moment – sustainability, fintech and healthcare. The academy, born from the partnership between Il Sole 24 Ore and the Multiversity Group (leader in the education technology market with the digital universities Pegaso, Mercatorum, San Raffaele Rome and the coding factory Aulab), inaugurates the economics area with three masters professionalizing executives, who aim to build professionalism that is in great demand and rare in the current job market.

An example is that of the part-time Master in management of environmental sustainability and ESG policies. The course is qualified by Intertek and recognizes 40 training credits valid for accessing the certification exam as a Sustainability/CSR/ESG manager or practictioner or SDG Action manager or SDG user. It is a new certification characterized by a rigorous exam and with a very broad program, completely covered in the master. The Intertek partner was the promoter of this certification and developed a regulatory document with Uni (Italian standardization body) which defines the skills and competences that sustainability professionals must have. In fact, Intertek Italia took part as project leader in the drafting of Practice UNI/PdR 109 at the Uni working table, on which the certification is based; it is no coincidence that it was the first certification body accredited on these two important regulatory documents and the first certified persons are already entered in the Accredia public register.

In detail, the part-time Master in environmental sustainability management and ESG policies offers a program aimed at training professionals capable of integrating environmental, economic and social sustainability issues into corporate strategies. Professionals who will deal with sustainability strategy and reporting, support for production and investment decisions, monitoring and reporting, communication of results to internal and external stakeholders and interaction with them.

The course is coordinated by Laura Martiniello (full professor of Business Economics at Universitas Mercatorum, editorial board member of various scientific journals and guest editor for the magazine “Sustainability”) and by Laura La Posta (editor-in-chief of Il Sole 24 Ore, professor of enhancement and communication of corporate sustainability and scientific coordinator of two masters on these topics). The teaching staff is made up of university professors, established professionals (such as Anna Zavaritt, consultant and professor of corporate purpose & SDGs storytelling, and Patrizia Bussoli, professor and director of two masters at H-Farm College after years of work in Pramerica Sgr, Fideuram Investimenti Sgr, Nextra Sgr, Deutsche Bank) and journalists of the 24 Ore Group (such as Vitaliano D’Angerio, coordinator of the editorial initiatives on sustainability of the Sole 24 Ore and Laura Bettini, author and presenter of the successful green programs of Radio 24 “L ‘another planet” and “It can be done”).

There will also be testimonials from great managers who will talk about the ecological transition underway and the opportunities it offers, starting with Gionata Tedeschi, general manager of Innovation and Sustainability of the 24 Ore Group (with a past in McKinsey, Accenture, Octo Telematics and strong experience in launching successful startups). I will not be the only testimonial. The course will feature a strong practical slant, with interactive workshops and with the participation of other important contributors, such as, for example, Gaetano Cavalieri (president of Cibjo-The world jewelery confederation and pioneer of sustainability from the Kimberley process onwards), Fabio Ranghino ( partner and head of strategy & sustainability of Ambienta, the leading asset manager in the application of environmental sustainability to the world of investments). Pietro Masera (managing partner at Arwin & Partners).