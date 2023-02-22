Home Business Sustainability, Banca Generali and the earth seen from space with the astronaut Maurizio Cheli
Sustainability, Banca Generali and the earth seen from space with the astronaut Maurizio Cheli

by admin
“A thin blue line on the horizon with the darkness of the universe behind it: we are talking about the atmosphere and how much it is a symbol of the fragility of our planet” these are the words of the astronaut and pilot Maurizio Cheli pronounced during the interview organized by Banca Generali as part of the cycle of meetings dedicated to sustainability and innovation.

In the 15th appointment of #BG4SDGs, Banca del Leone focuses attention on safeguarding the planet and in particular addresses some of the issues relating to the 15th SDGs “Life on Earth” from the point of view of an astronaut who went into space, a real laboratory of knowledge and which offers experiments in the biological and technological fields.

“The space offers itself today as a research and development laboratory for solutions in various fields of human knowledge with the aim of tackling the technological gap that still divides us from achieving the objectives presented in the UN 2030 agenda” comments Cheli.

Deforestation and desertification – caused by human activities and climate change – pose considerable challenges in terms of sustainable development, and have affected the lives and livelihoods of millions of people struggling against poverty. Much effort is being made to manage forests and combat desertification.

Forests cover 30% of the earth’s surface and, in addition to offering safe food and shelter, they are essential for the fight against climate change, and the protection of biodiversity and the homes of indigenous peoples. Thirteen million hectares of forests are lost every year, while persistent land deterioration has led to the desertification of 3.6 billion hectares.

“When you fly into space aboard a shuttle you realize you are inside a medium without which you could not survive. If you look a little further down, a traveling planet with about 8 billion people. And it is precisely in that moment, when you look at the Earth, that drought, deforestation, pollution, melting glaciers are transformed into images that abandon the mere form of abstract concepts” concludes Maurizio Cheli.

