Energy transition, Eni: memorandum of understanding signed with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam

Eni and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam (MARD) today signed a memorandum of understanding in Hanoi to identify joint initiatives in the fields of agri-feedstock and the generation of carbon credits. The parties will explore opportunities to exploit residues from agro-industrial value chains to produce vegetable oils, not in competition with the food chain, for use in biorefineries of Eni. Potential initiatives also include the regeneration of degraded, abandoned or polluted land, as a factor for the rural development.

The memorandum includes the possibility of cooperating on the issue of generation of carbon credits through carbon offsetting activities Natural Climate Solution aimed, for example, at avoiding deforestation, promoting sustainable use of forests, supporting the conservation of natural ecosystems, such as mangroves, and land management with climate-resilient agricultural practices.

The memorandum is in line with the mission of the DISEASE to develop the Vietnamese agricultural sector with a sustainable approach, encouraging growth of 2.5%-3% and an increase in forest area to 42%, and with the Strategy of Eni to reach the zero net emissions by 2050. Eni has been present in Vietnam since 2012 in the Upstream sector and currently operates in 5 blocks located in the Song Hong and Phu Khanh basins, in the offshore of central Vietnam.

