Home » Sustainability, Eni-Rina there is an agreement: green fuels on ships are on the way
Business

Sustainability, Eni-Rina there is an agreement: green fuels on ships are on the way

by admin
Sustainability, Eni-Rina there is an agreement: green fuels on ships are on the way

Ugo Salerno and Giuseppe Ricci

Eni-Rina, the agreement for naval transport: green fuels and more

Eni and Rinaa multinational engineering inspection, certification and consulting company, have signed an agreement to develop joint initiatives for contribute to the energy transition and decarbonisation process of their respective activities, aimed in particular at the sector of naval transport. Specifically, the two companies are expected to use Hvo biofuel (Hydrogenated vegetable oil) produced by Eni in the biorefineries of Venice and Gela and other energy carriers, such as for example “blue” or “green” hydrogen and ammonia from biogenic, renewable or waste raw materials, not in competition with the food supply chain.

Read also: Renewables, Plenitude warms up the engines for the IPO: boom in green acquisitions

The agreement also covers theentire logistics chain of new energy carriers and the adoption of certified methodologies for assessment of CO2 emissions throughout the value chain. Furthermore, among the objectives in the field, also the experimentation of pilot projects in order to optimizing on-board emission capture processes of carbon dioxide so as to align with the sustainability goals required in the naval sector.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Italy: Scope Ratings sees GDP at + 6.1% in 2021. Possible downside risks with variant

You may also like

New technology: “Annihilation by AI” – Experts are...

Kate Middleton, the family business fails: Covid cripples...

These 10 tech stocks are cheap now, according...

Tesla: Musk meets Chinese foreign minister

Deutsche Bank now expects a long recession in...

Electric cars, the rivalry between Chinese manufacturers is...

Inflation: Wages are rising at record speed –...

Supervision, contract renewed. 140 euro increase for 100,000...

Musk meets Qin Gang in Beijing, hoping to...

Labor market: Unemployment in Germany is likely to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy