Sustainability, Eni-Rina there is an agreement: green fuels on ships are on the way

Eni-Rina, the agreement for naval transport: green fuels and more

Eni and Rinaa multinational engineering inspection, certification and consulting company, have signed an agreement to develop joint initiatives for contribute to the energy transition and decarbonisation process of their respective activities, aimed in particular at the sector of naval transport. Specifically, the two companies are expected to use Hvo biofuel (Hydrogenated vegetable oil) produced by Eni in the biorefineries of Venice and Gela and other energy carriers, such as for example “blue” or “green” hydrogen and ammonia from biogenic, renewable or waste raw materials, not in competition with the food supply chain.

Read also: Renewables, Plenitude warms up the engines for the IPO: boom in green acquisitions

The agreement also covers theentire logistics chain of new energy carriers and the adoption of certified methodologies for assessment of CO2 emissions throughout the value chain. Furthermore, among the objectives in the field, also the experimentation of pilot projects in order to optimizing on-board emission capture processes of carbon dioxide so as to align with the sustainability goals required in the naval sector.

Subscribe to the newsletter

