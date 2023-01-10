Listen to the audio version of the article

The inauguration will take place in Muscat, Oman. One of the 50 countries where Prysmian is present and which will be involved, like all the others, in the development of a global academy on sustainability, the Global Sustainability Academy in which 29,000 workers will take part. The company, increasingly committed to spreading the culture of sustainability among its workers, thus strengthens its commitment to implementing its own Climate & Social Ambitions, with reference to the parameters linked to employee engagement and their up-skilling.

The climate strategy

Climate Change Ambition is a climate strategy that adopts Science Based targets aligned with the requirements of the Paris Agreement, with the reduction of Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions to zero or at least to a residual level consistent with the achievement of the Agreements objectives of Paris (1.5 °C). This means reducing the emissions produced by 90% compared to 2019 and the consequent neutralization of any residual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions released into the atmosphere. The Group’s Social Ambition focuses on the commitment to improve diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I), digital inclusion, community empowerment, employee engagement and upskilling. For each of these issues, various targets for 2030 have been identified to further align the Group with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Skills for the energy transition

As Maria Cristina Bifulco, chief sustainability officer and Group IR VP explains, «as a market leader in a sector that is key in the energy transition process, we feel the duty to transmit this sustainable culture to all colleagues in an even more effective and direct way and to do this we must invest in the training and updating of our people». «With a Sustainability Academy in Oman we want to contribute to the development of distinctive skills, creating value through positive business models based on the growth and empowerment of our human capital, to promote a diversified and inclusive system open to new perspectives and to promote ability to innovate by training the sustainable leaders of tomorrow», adds Cinzia Farisè CEO of Prysmian MEAT Region and Oman Cables Industry.

The training program

The training program of the Sustainability Academy will involve the main international business schools. The structure of the course, which will run throughout 2023, is spread over five modules – Awareness, Knowledge, Impact, Leadership and KPIs – differentiated according to the reference target. The first module, Impact, starts from Muscat and will involve 30 managers from all over the world for three days on the theme “How to innovate and spread sustainability in organizations”. However, all modules will have a hybrid formula, some of them will be face-to-face, while others will be available online or via podcast, thus allowing the entire company population to be reached.