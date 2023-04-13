Listen to the audio version of the article

Sustainability is both an individual responsibility and a collective challenge, which cannot be overcome with an ideological approach, as the EU is imposing, but only with the awareness that decades of time, technological leaps and huge investments in skills are needed to ensure just transition that brings together the 3 Ps: people, planet and profits. The fifth edition of the Sustainable Economy Forum, organized by the San Patrignano Foundation and Confindustria, unfolded around these themes, with around thirty speakers from the world of finance, business, research and institutions, in front of over 700 participants.

«Sustainability is not only environmental but also social and economic and must be practiced and not just told, acting quickly and with a short-term project that has medium-long term horizons and repercussions with a multi-sectoral approach – intervenes Letizia Moratti, co -founder of the San Patrignano Foundation opening the day’s work -. I am sorry to see that Europe has taken decisions that go against our economy and agriculture, not only in our country but in a continent as important to us as Africa. Instead, I like to recall that the Community of San Patrignano itself represents a virtuous example of successful social business, capable of combining the social aspect of helping young people with the economic aspect of producing high quality goods and services».

«2023 will be a year of transition and very modest growth awaits us. The industry has held up so far looking at environmental sustainability as a strategic ground on which to advance, but we need a comprehensive industrial policy at European level that preserves economic objectives with those of environmental sustainability. The transition must be implemented in technological neutrality, without dirigiste choices, and involving entrepreneurs», underlines Alberto Marenghi, vice president of Confindustria, inviting the Government and the social partners to work together «to improve the forecasts for 2024. may no longer allow incentives to rain. We therefore need courage, but also balance. Our companies, from multinationals to SMEs, are ready for these challenges and aware of the importance of teaming up to deliver a more sustainable planet to future generations, but also the pride of being the second largest manufacturing country in Europe and the seventh in the world ».

There are five paradigmatic themes that Claudia Parzani, president of Borsa Italiana, considers a priority for addressing the complexity of a perma-crisis scenario. «First: success, which cannot be measured only in economic terms – she explains. The ability to have happy and motivated people in the company is the second theme, which is linked to that of the purpose, the sense of values ​​that young people seek in the social and corporate context; then there are the issues of good governance, essential for working on ESG, that of enhancing human capital, talent and, finally, the issue of leadership, which implies more listening skills and less judgement, especially in relation to young people».

Francesca Mariotti, director general of Confindustria, is critical of Europe but optimistic about the resilience of Italian industry: «February’s production figures are not encouraging (-0.2% on January, -2.3% on year before, ed) but also in the midst of war and inflationary shocks, the high propensity to export of our companies and the strong diversification of products and supply chains reward us over our German competitors. However, European policies make us fragile as a country and as a continent, especially in the face of unequaled resources made available by the USA and China for the green transition”.