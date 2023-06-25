Sustainability: No more paper brochures – Rewe wants to re-educate its customers

Which groceries the Germans buy in the course of a week is often decided on the weekend before. That’s when the dealers’ colorful sales brochures end up by the millions in household mailboxes across the country. And then in many places there are lists of which bargains should be brought from where in the next few days.

In the future, Rewe will be left out of this analogue ritual, which has been established for decades. Because Germany’s second-largest food retailer will no longer have printed brochures from July.

Rewe stages the farewell in Berlin. The company has set up a pop-up gallery called #umdenkbar in an event location on Potsdamer Platz. In addition to the last paper brochure, contemporary works of art dealing with the abolition of handbills are also on display.

Rewe justified the step with the topic of sustainability. By doing without the last 25 million printed Rewe flyers, 73,000 tons of paper, 1.1 million tons of water, 380 million kilowatt hours of energy and around 70,000 tons of CO2 would be saved every year.

Special offers in inflation

“With this commitment, Rewe is making a significant contribution to conserving our natural resources and reducing its own CO2 footprint,” praises Leif Miller, the national director of the German Nature Conservation Union (NABU).

Rewe itself attests to the courage to try something new. “Many find our decision risky,” says CEO Peter Maly. After all, the paper brochure has been by far the most important advertising medium in the industry for decades. And in fact, 28 billion pieces end up in the mailboxes of German households every year.

“They’ve been part of our company’s history since the 1930s,” says Maly. “But we can only improve on the subject of sustainability if we rethink, question the old and show courage.” In the future, his company wants to reach customers in other ways. “As before, we have over 300 special offers to choose from every week,” says Maly.

They would be played out, for example, on the Internet and via the Rewe app, via WhatsApp or via classic media such as daily newspapers and radio. And Rewe believes that customers will continue to be reached to the usual extent. “We have tested the new media mix for the campaign business intensively and successfully in urban and rural regions,” explains Maly.

The competition, however, seems less convinced. In any case, Rewe – and the DIY chain Obi, which abolished handouts in 2022 – will not find any imitators for the time being. This is shown by a current WELT survey of other food retailers, drugstore chains, electronics retailers and hardware stores.

“Especially at the moment, many customers expect the brochures to be delivered in order to find out more,” says the discounter Aldi Süd, for example. And this customer request will continue to be served. At the same time, the company is increasingly involved in the digital area with communication of offers via website, app or via well-known prospectus portals.

Edeka reacted similarly. “We are also increasingly shifting our promotional advertising from print to digital channels. But we also know that many of our customers don’t want to do without the printed flyer, and we want to reach these people too,” says a spokesman.

Lidl announces that the household handout will remain “a central medium of our marketing activities”. This is based on the wishes of the customers, who today still predominantly prefer the leaflet.

In fact, the user numbers are huge. This is shown by a short study by the trade researchers from IFH Media Analytics, which is available to WELT. According to this, 90 percent of consumers in Germany use printed brochures at least occasionally, and three-fourths look at the offer slips in the mailbox at least weekly.

Rewe reacts precisely in times of high inflation

On the other hand, not even half of the approximately 3,000 consumers surveyed paid attention to online flyers. “The brochure is alive,” concludes Andreas Riekötter, Managing Director of IFH Media Analytics. “The older target groups in particular use brochures. But it is a fallacy that the younger ones don’t do it anymore. On the contrary: Even among the young target groups, 70 percent look at the printed flyers every week to compare prices or filter out special offers – especially in the last few months.”

Riekötter is surprised that Rewe says goodbye to printed brochures in times of inflation and reluctance to buy. Because its importance has actually increased recently. “The attention for special offers is particularly high at the moment,” he says. There are still many households in which brochures are ritualized and looked through at the weekend in preparation for the weekly shop.

“Of course we will see that the digital share in advertising continues to increase. But that’s not enough. Different customer groups also have to be picked up differently. This is why brochures will continue to be important in the future and will be read by consumers,” Riekötter is convinced.

The feedback in the WELT survey is also clear outside of the food industry. “Abolishing this proven print medium is out of the question,” says the hardware store chain Hagebau, for example. “Both in terms of absolute reach and advertising efficiency, the printed brochure comes first. From our point of view, the development will shift more gradually and in the long term towards digital channels, the more these channels increase in their performance values.”

MediaSaturn also pays very close attention to customer sentiment. “We continue to use the printed advertising brochure because we can still use it to reach and address a certain target group,” says a company spokesman. But of course every advertising medium is constantly checked for its effectiveness and profitability. And a digital trend can definitely be seen in advertising for electronic items.

Rossmann also sticks to the paper brochure. “The advertising supplement is an important medium for regularly informing our customers about offers – especially now, in times of rising inflation, offers are more in demand than ever and very elementary for consumers,” reports the drugstore chain.

We know from our own studies that prospectuses are still in high demand and used by customers. Nevertheless, for ecological and economic reasons, Rossmann has a strong interest in not printing on paper unnecessarily. “That’s why we are increasingly opting for twelve pages instead of 16 when it comes to the length of the brochure. And we try to distribute it sensibly and as efficiently as possible and correct the circulation downwards at suitable points.”

Expert Riekötter sees similar changes at other providers. “A lot is being optimized at the moment: for example, page numbers are being reduced, formats are being changed or the frequency is being reduced,” reports the retail researcher. He does not see that other retailers will follow the example of Rewe and Obi so quickly. “Producing and distributing leaflets is a huge effort. No company would take it upon themselves if they were not convinced of the effect.” Nevertheless, the industry is watching with great interest what Rewe is doing.

Riekötter does not consider their reference to sustainability to be the only reason for the end of the print brochure. “I don’t think the sustainability argument is decisive when it comes to abolition. Because it is mostly about recycled paper, no tree is felled for it. And the CO2 balance must also be put into perspective in the overall context,” he says.

This fits in with the feedback from the “Die Papierindustrie” association, according to which the offer slips are mostly printed from newsprint based on waste paper and are then themselves a source of waste paper. Riekötter therefore suspects rising costs for paper, production and distribution of the flyers behind Rewe’s move.

The experts at the consulting firm Oliver Wyman do not rule out the possibility that Rewe will now have an adverse effect. They certainly see reasons for the abolition and name, among other things, sustainability, wastage in marketing and cost pressure. “However, sales effects could turn out to be higher than planned and competitors try to gain market share with increased campaigns,” says Rainer Münch, head of the European retail and consumer goods practice group at Oliver Wyman. The digital channels have recently been greatly expanded. But customers would have to accept them.

