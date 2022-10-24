R5 Living, a Bergamo-based company that develops low environmental impact personal and home care products, embraces the world of animation to enhance its product line.

In view of the theatrical release of the film ‘Il Talento di Mr. Crocodile’, the distribution house Sony Pictures, through the Coboxing agency, has involved R5 Living for a co-marketing operation aimed at raising awareness among children and larger consumers on the values ​​of sustainability and inclusiveness.

In addition to using Lyle in communication, R5 Living will also launch a prize operation with the possibility of winning two tickets to see The Talent of Mr. Crocodile.

Lyle is a crocodile living in New York. His life is peaceful: he helps the Primm family with small chores, takes bath singing, plays with the other children in the neighborhood. But one day his life suddenly changes: a neighbor decides that Lyle is dangerous and must be locked up. The sweet crocodile will have to go to great lengths to prove that he is good and harmless, proving to the world that you can find a family even in the most unexpected situations and that there is nothing wrong with a great singing crocodile with an even greater personality.

“Lyle’s values ​​fully reflect the philosophy of R5 Living: respect for the world around us, inclusiveness, the desire to demonstrate that there is a different way of doing things”, R5 @ Living remarks in a press release .

“This collaboration will see us involved from mid-October until the beginning of December and will allow us to use Lyle’s image in our communications and especially in the launch of the Baby line, with a dedicated kit – a project we have been working on for more than a year. year and with which we continue in the development of high quality cosmetic products, formulated with ingredients of natural origin – says Cristina Mollis, founder and CEO of R5 Living – Having a good and unconventional crocodile as a guest star seemed to us the opportunity ideal for enhancing our work and our products. Products that aim to respect people, the way they are made and our planet “.

“The hope is that the children returning home from the cinema will be able to associate Lyle’s values ​​with ours and remember that small daily gestures are the basis for big changes.”

“It was a real pleasure to collaborate with a company like R5 that has decided to bring together Technology and Ecology” – says Domenico Ravaioli, Sony Pictures’ partnership manager “Both from a strategic and creative point of view, R5 has been able to perfectly grasp the themes of Film fully embracing our partnership philosophy ”.