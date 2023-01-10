Investing in sustainable bonds? Among investors, the energy transition is still an issue on the agenda and the current context may represent an opportunity to accelerate the achievement of the Net Zero, by investing precisely in sustainable bonds. But selectivity is key, they argue Céline Deroux, Senior Fixed Income Strategist, Global Bonds and Lucia Meloni, Lead ESG Analyst, ESG Investments & Research at Candriam.

2022 and 2023 for sustainable bonds

According to the experts, “2022 has been a tough year for sustainable bondswith $700 billion in primary market supply since the beginning of the year, up from $950 billion in 2021. We are far from our expectations of $1 trillion a year!”, they add.

“However, if overall issues were much lower than last year, the share of sustainable issues increased compared to traditional bonds. For investment grade non-financial securities, sustainable-labeled bonds account for 30% of total annual issuance, up from 19% in 2021 and 8% in 2020. High-yield companies have also increased the share of sustainable bonds to 9% relative to traditional bonds, against 4% last year. This figure reflects a greater willingness to address sustainable issues eiThe order book reveals that demand is still intact“, say the two Candriam strategists.

What will 2023 be like?

“You should attend a recovery in the supply of sustainable bonds, with $900 billion in issuance planned, split among the following four types of instruments: green bonds, sustainability e sustainability-linked bonds, e social bonds. Green emissions should continue to prevail (60%) thanks to the financing of numerous green projects in Europe but also in the United States under the Inflation Reduction Act”, they still say from Candriam.

Sustainability-related bonds are also on the rise (12%)”as they allow issuers to highlight their commitments to sustainability and their decarbonisation strategies, which could lead to increased interest from high yield issuers”.

“I social bond (14%) however should remain limited to the banking or agency sector, given that it is more difficult to finance social projects through capital investment. But in the event of a severe or prolonged economic downturn, they could rebound.”

“In the end, sustainability obligations (14%) should remain a preferred instrument of some supranational organizations or banks, but their market share should decrease in the medium term due to the lack of clarity on their real impact and the number of ecological or social projects to be financed”.

In essence, we read in the note from the two Candriam strategists, “the recovery in emissions should be driven by non-financial corporations, governments and supranational groups, while banks should maintain stable volumes. The European Union should continue to be active in this sense also next year”.

“As we expect the economic environment to remain challenging and that the spread between latecomers and winners will increasewe believe that issuer risk analysis will remain fundamental and therefore we favor a careful selection of issuers”, they conclude.