Sustainable development, where are we really in Italy?

In 2022, one fifth of the Italian population is at risk of poverty. The figure is higher than the European average, and has remained almost stable over the last five years. This is what emerges from the last one Istat report on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals which also notes that between 2021 and 2022 the percentage of people in conditions of severe material and social deprivation decreased (-1.4 percentage points) and of people living in households with low work intensity (-1.0 pp).

The statistics

Families with signs of food insecurity they are slightly down (from 1.7% in 2021 to 1.3% in 2022), but the gap between the South and the rest of the country is widening. There are an increasing number of overweight children and adolescents: in 2021 they are 33.3% in the 3-5 year-old class (+2.5 pp from 2017) and 27% in the 3-17 year-old class.

In 2022, i deaths in Italy were 713,499, about 12,000 more than in 2021, and even higher than the pre-pandemic average. The report indicates that in the first six months of 2022 there is a clear recovery in mobility and, as a consequence, in road accidents, which in any case remain at lower levels than before the pandemic.

Mortality

Again: from 2010 to 2020, a slow but steady decrease in mortality from the most common causes of death (malignant tumours, diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular diseases and chronic respiratory diseases): from 10.2% to 8.6%, for people aged 30-69. In 2020/2021, Italy still far from the European targets for early childhood services: 27.2% of places available compared to children aged 0-2 years.

After the peak of the pandemic phase, in 2022 the number of calls to the public utility number 1522 will be reduced against violence and stalking. Anti-violence centers and shelters will increase in 2021, with a total rate of 2.39 services per 100,000 women aged 14 and over.

In 2022, about one in three households does not trust drinking tap water and almost one in ten complains of irregularities in the domestic water distribution service. After the collapse recorded in 2020, energy consumption will increase sharply in 2021; Italy (+9.8%) is growing more than the EU27 average and the main European economies.

The job market

2022 marks an important recovery of the Italian labor market. The employment rate of 20-64 year olds (64.8%) rises, fully recovering pre-pandemic levels, but the gap with Europe remains very high. In the same year, the percentage of employed in specialized positions in ICT it grew by 0.2 percentage points compared to 2021, reaching 3.9% of employed people. In 2022 it increases household disposable income (+6.5% compared to 2021), but purchasing power decreased (-1.2%), due to the increase in consumer prices (+8.1%).

The share of the population complaining of structural or humidity problems in the home is decreasing (16.6%), approaching the pre-pandemic level (14%). In 2021, the consumption of materials will start to grow again both with respect to the population and the GDP. Nonetheless, Italy is confirmed in third place in the European ranking. In 2021, the increase in the per capita production of urban waste (+14 kg) brings Italy back to the pre-pandemic situation.

In 2022, 71.0% of people aged 14 and over place their concern for climate changes and greenhouse effect among the top five environmental concerns. Still taking into consideration the same year, 10.6% of marine areas are protected. In 2022, protected areas cover 21.7% of the national territory and only partially include (on average, 75.9%) the 172 key areas for biodiversity.

As in the previous year, in 2022, the duration of civil proceedings in ordinary courts increases by 7 days. Confidence in the forces of law and order and firefighters decreases slightly recording a score of 7.4 out of 10. Stable – but low (4.8 out of 10) – confidence in the judicial system. In 2022, Italy is the third country in the European Union for tax revenues compared to GDP (more than 2 percentage points above the average). The ratio between general government tax revenues and GDP remains stable, compared to 2021, at 43.5%. (Ticker)

